Recap and highlights: Washington State defense suffocates Cal, Cougars pick up first Pac-12 win

BERKELEY, Calif. – An inspired effort from Washington State’s defense coupled with improved play from the offense allowed the Cougars to take an early lead against California and notch their first victory at Memorial Stadium in eight years.

The Cougars never trailed in Berkeley and won 21-6 behind three touchdowns and 216 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura while WSU’s defense allowed just 273 total yards and kept the Golden Bears off the scoreboard in the final three quarters.

After consecutive road games, WSU (2-3, 1-2) returns to Pullman for a three-game home stand that begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Oregon State (3-1, 1-0).

De Laura returned to the field for the Cougars after missing last week’s loss to Utah with an injury and Jarrett Guarantano, the QB who started in two of WSU’s first four games, didn’t travel with the team to Berkeley for Saturday’s Pac-12 North contest.

The Cougars opened the scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass from de Laura to Calvin Jackson Jr., who made a highlight catch, contorting his body in the air before reeling in the ball with one hand and sneaking a toe in the end zone to make it a 7-0 game.

Cal responded quickly with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped with an 11-yard rushing touchdown from Christopher Brooks, but the Golden Bears missed the extra point and didn’t score in the game’s final 43:44.

On the following WSU drive, Nick Haberer’s punt was blocked by Cal’s Nick Alftin, but Cougar edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. scooped up the loose ball and ran seven yards to secure a first down and keep possession of the ball. A slow, methodical WSU drive culminated 11 plays later when de Laura hooked up with Jackson Jr. for another TD – this one coming from five yards out.

Cal’s offense was held to single digits for the first time this season and Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers finished just 14 of 30 for 152 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Garbers was sacked four times for a loss of 29 yards and Cal went just 4 of 18 in third- and fourth-down situations.

Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep graduate Armani Marsh led the Cougars with 12 tackles and had a half tackle-for-loss. Edge rusher Brennan Jackson accounted for two of the team’s four sacks while Willie Taylor III and Stone Jr. each registered one sack.

12:48 - WSU 0, Cal 0: Washington State’s offense rolling early. Deon McIntosh makes defenders miss on a 20-yard run down to the Cal 28.

11:21 - WSU 7, Cal 0: Jayden de Laura completes a 22-yard touchdown to Calvin Jackson Jr., who nearly steps out of bounds and dives over the left pylon.

#WSU goes 75 yards on eight plays over three minutes to open the game.

Jayden de Laura connected with a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for a 22-yard TD, which is under review.

9:43 - WSU 7, Cal 0: Chase Garbers plows forward on a QB sneak for a first down on fourth-and-1 to the Cal 36.

7:42 - WSU 7, Cal 6: Christopher Brooks runs through half of the Cougars’ defense for an 11-yard touchdown. The Golden Bears can’t convert the extra point.

7:14 - WSU 7, Cal 6: The Cougars’ punt is blocked after a three-and-out, but Ron Stone Jr. picks it up and runs seven yards for a first down to keep WSU’s drive alive.

1:45 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Calvin Jackson Jr. makes an unbelievable one-handed catch in the endzone, getting one foot down while falling out of bounds. Jackson Jr. has four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

14:13 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Cougars punt down to the Golden Bear 16, where Cal takes over.

11:34 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Chase Garbers is taken down around the line of scrimmage trying to scramble and the Golden Bears are forced to punt. The Cougars take over on their own 25.

10:14 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Jayden de Laura is intercepted near the line of scrimmage by linebacker Nate Rutchena. Cal takes over on the WSU 30.

8:39 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Cougars get it right back as Jaylen Watson intercepts Chase Garbers on fourth-and-14.

Didn't matter.

Jaylen Watson jumped a sitdown route for his first INT of the year.

6:20 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Jayden de Laura is intercepted again, this time trying to take a deep shot into double coverage. Cal safety Daniel Scott comes over the top for an easy pick. Golden Bears start on the WSU 18.

4:53 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Cougars defense continues strong start forcing another three-and-out. WSU takes over on its own 40.

3:04 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Jayden de Laura’s pass falls incomplete on fourth down and the Golden Bears take over on their own 34.

The Cougars hold a slight advantage in a defensive battle at Cal. Cougars have out-gained the Golden Bears by over a 100 yards. Cal will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

14:45 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Brennan Jackson sacks Chase Garbers for a 10-yard loss to open the second half.

12:24 - WSU 14, Cal 6: Deon McIntosh opens WSU’s first drive with back-to-back runs of 15 and 13 yards.

8:47 - WSU 21, Cal 6: Jayden de Laura completes an 8-yard touchdown to De’Zhaun Stribling. De Laura now at 17-of-28 for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

#WSU offense gets back in a groove, and de Laura caps a nine-play, 66-yard drive with a TD toss to De'Zhaun Stribling, who has scored in consecutive games.

WSU had 53 rushing yards on that series.

7:03 - WSU 21, Cal 6: The Cougar defense forces its fourth straight punt. Cal now 1-for-9 on third down conversions. WSU takes over on its own 17.

3:13 - WSU 21, Cal 6: The Golden Bears get things going on offense with three straight runs for first downs, across midfield to the WSU 46.

0:25 - WSU 21, Cal 6: Chase Garbers throws incomplete on fourth down and the Cougars take over on their own 28.

14:45 - WSU 21, Cal 6: The Cougars punt to open the fourth quarter. Cal starts on its own 35.

11:20 - WSU 21, Cal 6: Chase Garbers throws low and incomplete on fourth down inside the Cougars’ 10. Golden Bears unable to capitalize on a 9-play 60 yard drive. The Cal offense has gone: Punt, punt, INT, punt, punt, punt, punt, downs, downs, since scoring a touchdown on its opening drive.

8:43 - WSU 21, Cal 6: The Cougars punt down to the Cal 27, where the Golden Bears will take over.

4:47 - WSU 21, Cal 6: Ron Stone Jr. sacks Chase Garbers for a loss of six on second down. Garbers’ third down screen attempt is swatted down at the line of scrimmage.

4:36 - WSU 21, Cal 6: The Golden Bears turn it over on downs for a third straight possession after Chase Garbers is flagged for an illegal forward pass. Cougars take over on their own 44.

2:12 - WSU 21, Cal 6: Chase Garbers is pressured and the Golden Bears turn it over on downs for a fourth straight possession.

Washington State (0-2, 1-3) looks for its first win at California (0-1, 1-3) since 2013. The Cougars are coming off a 24-13 loss to Utah, while the Golden Bears fell at Washington 31-24 in overtime.

Max Borghi and Jayden de Laura have reported to return from injuries, good news for the Cougars’ offense, which has been outscored 69-27 through two Pac-12 games.

WSU last played Cal in 2019, losing 33-20. Cal has won four of the last seven meetings and 12 of the last 15 dating back to 2005. The Golden Bears have an all-time series lead of 48-28-5. WSU dominated a stretch between 1980-2002, with a 15-5 record against Cal.

Scoring WSU CAL Points Per Game 23.5 28.8 Points Allowed Per Game 29.8 29.3 Total Yards 354.8 440.8 Yards Passing 235.5 273.3 Yards Rushing 119.3 167.5 Yards Allowed 414.3 417.8 Pass Yards Allowed 268.3 297 Rush Yards Allowed 146 120.8

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 43-70 575 6 2 Chase Garbers (Cal) 93-140 1,093 7 4 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Max Borghi (WSU) 43 259 2 Damien Moore (Cal) 59 304 5 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Travell Harris (WSU) 24 201 4 Trevon Clark (Cal) 13 267 1

