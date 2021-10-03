Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Competent, trusted leadership

As a former councilmember with Shirley Maike, I am pleased to continue my endorsement and support for her re-election as mayor of Medical Lake.

Shirley Maike has the demonstrated proven knowledge, skills and abilities to remain as mayor through her years of experience on the City Council and her current position in leading the city of Medical Lake. She was awarded a Certificate in Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. No on-the-job training is needed.

Shirley is also a respected and strong member of our city. Her decision making is thorough and responsive to the best outcomes for the majority of Medical Lake’s residents both now and in the future, utilizing the personnel and resources available.

Fiscal responsibility with your taxpayer dollars is very important in keeping the city of Medical Lake solvent with no debts. There are no hidden agendas.

Shirley and her family have been dedicated, serving members of Medical Lake for many years.

Please join me and vote for competent, trusted leadership: Shirley Maike.

Lahnie Henderson

Medical Lake

 

