The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 51° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 3, 2021

In this Jan. 12, 2021 photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing. (Charlie Neibergall)
In this Jan. 12, 2021 photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing. (Charlie Neibergall)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation