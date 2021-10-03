Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths
UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 3, 2021
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured.
Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. He lamented what he called a “terrible explosion of violence among inmates belonging to rival gangs.”
“May God help to heal the wounds of crime that enslave the poorest,” Francis said. He also prayed that God help ”all those who work every day to render life in prisons more humane.”
The pontiff, who is from South America, prayed for the dead and the wounded and their families.
Last week, Ecuador’s president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.