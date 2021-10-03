The Dirt: Millennium on Monroe residential mixed-use development moving forward; Portland company mulls plans for Spokane food truck pod

Developers are moving forward with a new residential mixed-use project on Monroe Street.

Millennium Monroe LLC, whose principal is Antony Chiang, recently filed a building permit application with the city to build the Millennium on Monroe apartments on vacant land at 2002 N. Monroe St.

The project will be built in phases, with the first to include a four-story, 40,700-square-foot mixed-use building with more than 40 apartments and 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The permit valuation is $7.5 million, according to the application.

The second phase would include a three-story, 16,950-square-foot building with 24 units, according to an environmental review for the project.

Chiang is founder of Millennium Northwest LLC, a real estate development firm that aims to develop hundreds of multifamily units in up-and-coming walking districts. Chiang’s other projects include the Millennium Apartments in Kendall Yards.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects is designing the Millennium on Monroe project. Spokane Valley-based T.W. Clark Construction is the project contractor.

Portland firm plans would create food truck pod

A Portland, Oregon-based company is meeting with the city to discuss plans for Spokane’s “first contemporary food truck pod.”

QOZ LLC, whose principal is Shelda Holmes, filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially build a “family-friendly communal eating and entertainment space with a variety of dining options.”

Holmes indicated in the application that a site for the development has not yet been selected, but she’s searching for land in qualified Opportunity Zones – possibly in the University District.

Site plans show a rectangular site surrounded by 14 spaces for food trucks, a commissary and restrooms along with walkways leading to a center cocktail bar and grassy areas with what appear to be picnic tables.

Work is estimated to cost $800,000 and would include building utilities, foundation pads and landscaping, according to the application.

Sign company owners plan commercial park

The owners of Baldwin Sign Co. are planning a new commercial park in northeast Spokane, according to an environmental review filed with the state Department of Ecology.

JNW Properties LLC, whose principals are Jon and Nicol Whipple, filed an environmental review with the Ecology Department to build the Rosewood Commercial Park, which will consist of two, 18,000-square-foot warehouses at 1607 E. Rosewood Ave.

The site is adjacent to Baldwin Sign Co. at 6409 N. Pittsburg St. Baldwin Sign will remain as part of the development, while a 7,800-square-foot warehouse at 6405 N. Pittsburg St. and a vacant single-family structure will be removed to make way for the commercial park.

About 50 people will work at the commercial park, according to the environmental review.

Townhome development coming to Perry District

NARP LLC, whose principal is Ross Clevenger, filed a pre-development application with the city to build a four-unit townhome development at 1207 E. Newark Ave. in the Perry District.

Site plans show the two-story townhomes would each span about 1,000 square feet and have a 214-square-foot garage.

The project’s estimated cost is $400,000, according to the application.

Construction is slated to begin in summer 2022.