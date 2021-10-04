Idaho governor to visit Mexico border on Wednesday

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Gov. Brad Little will tour the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday with nine other Republican governors.

Little’s office on Monday announced that Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are also taking part.

Little last month along with 25 other governors requested an in-person meeting with President Joe Biden concerning border issues.

Little said Idaho is experiencing a surge in drug overdoses due to meth and fentanyl coming into Idaho from Mexico.

Little last summer sent a team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border to help with intelligence gathering and investigative work to stop drugs from coming across the border.