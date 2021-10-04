Prep roundup: Kami Ellis scores late to help Mt. Spokane girls soccer top Ferris

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Kami Ellis scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and the visiting Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) beat the Saxons (4-6, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Sierra Asay added a late insurance marker for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 5, North Central 1: Alex Miller scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and the Blackhawks (4-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-7, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cheney added late goals by Grace Hammermeister, Elliana Barden and Ellerie O’Regan.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ridgeline 0: Grace Kalua scored twice and the visiting Bullpups (8-2, 4-1) shut out the Falcons (4-3, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Erin Ewers added a goal and two assists for G-Prep.

Central Valley 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Gracie Reidt opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Zoe Crockett added an insurance maker late in the first half and the Bears (7-2, 3-1) downed the visiting Tigers (5-5-2, 2-4) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 2, University 0: Reese Walker scored twice and the Panthers (6-2, 3-1) blanked the Titans (3-6-1, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Reardan 7, Medical Lake 1: Noelle Raczykowski had a hat trick and visiting Reardan (3-4-1) beat the Cardinals (0-9) in a nonleague game. Camelia Burdgjuan scored for Medical Lake.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 14, Central Valley 2: Jessica Waters homered, Cassie Jay went 4 for 4 and the visiting Wildcats (11-1, 6-0) topped the Bears (6-5, 4-2) in a GSL game. Gracie Boe added three hits for Mt. Spokane while Emily Schulhauser had two hits and a run for CV.

Cheney 19, Ferris 9: Pyper Cagle went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (8-3, 6-1) beat the Saxons (7-5, 5-3) in a GSL game. Tatum Sloan had four his and four runs and Mia Ashcroft homered among three hits for Cheney. Ryan Shipman had a home with three RBIs while Emma LaRue and Katelin Teri added homers for Ferris.

Shadle Park 15, Rogers 5: Brie Whitcomb had three hits with a two-run homer and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (6-7, 5-4) beat the Pirates (3-10, 2-5) in a GSL contest. Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 for Rogers.

Lewis and Clark 6, North Central 4: Evi Jones hit a two-run triple as part of a four-run rally in the fifth and the visiting Tigers (6-5, 4-3) topped the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-7) in a GSL game. Ella Branson had six strikeouts and a pair of hits for LC. Eugenia Ruffo went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for NC.

University 10, Ridgeline 2: Carly Bippes went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (10-1, 5-1) defeated the Falcons (3-9, 2-5) in a GSL game. Savannah Smith had triple in a two-run seventh inning for Ridgeline. Jenna Williamson added three hits including a double for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 25, East Valley 4: The Bullpups (3-8, 2-6) beat the Knights (2-9, 0-8) in a GSL game.

Volleyball

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Ruby Envolsen had eight kills, Adriana Orgill added three aces and the Stags (5-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-5, 2-4) 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 in an NEA match.

Upper Columbia 3, Davenport 0: Lauren Moody had 10 kills, four aces an d10 digs and the visiting Lions (3-3) swept the Gorillas (1-8) 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 in A Northeast 2B matchup.