Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kami Ellis scores late to help Mt. Spokane girls soccer top Ferris

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 4, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Kami Ellis scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and the visiting Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) beat the Saxons (4-6, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Sierra Asay added a late insurance marker for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 5, North Central 1: Alex Miller scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and the Blackhawks (4-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-7, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cheney added late goals by Grace Hammermeister, Elliana Barden and Ellerie O’Regan.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ridgeline 0: Grace Kalua scored twice and the visiting Bullpups (8-2, 4-1) shut out the Falcons (4-3, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Erin Ewers added a goal and two assists for G-Prep.

Central Valley 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Gracie Reidt opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Zoe Crockett added an insurance maker late in the first half and the Bears (7-2, 3-1) downed the visiting Tigers (5-5-2, 2-4) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 2, University 0: Reese Walker scored twice and the Panthers (6-2, 3-1) blanked the Titans (3-6-1, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Reardan 7, Medical Lake 1: Noelle Raczykowski had a hat trick and visiting Reardan (3-4-1) beat the Cardinals (0-9) in a nonleague game. Camelia Burdgjuan scored for Medical Lake.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 14, Central Valley 2: Jessica Waters homered, Cassie Jay went 4 for 4 and the visiting Wildcats (11-1, 6-0) topped the Bears (6-5, 4-2) in a GSL game. Gracie Boe added three hits for Mt. Spokane while Emily Schulhauser had two hits and a run for CV.

Cheney 19, Ferris 9: Pyper Cagle went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (8-3, 6-1) beat the Saxons (7-5, 5-3) in a GSL game. Tatum Sloan had four his and four runs and Mia Ashcroft homered among three hits for Cheney. Ryan Shipman had a home with three RBIs while Emma LaRue and Katelin Teri added homers for Ferris. 

Shadle Park 15, Rogers 5: Brie Whitcomb had three hits with a two-run homer and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (6-7, 5-4) beat the Pirates (3-10, 2-5) in a GSL contest. Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 for Rogers.

Lewis and Clark 6, North Central 4: Evi Jones hit a two-run triple as part of a four-run rally in the fifth and the visiting Tigers (6-5, 4-3) topped the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-7) in a GSL game. Ella Branson had six strikeouts and a pair of hits for LC. Eugenia Ruffo went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for NC.

University 10, Ridgeline 2: Carly Bippes went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (10-1, 5-1) defeated the Falcons (3-9, 2-5) in a GSL game. Savannah Smith had triple in a two-run seventh inning for Ridgeline. Jenna Williamson added three hits including a double for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 25, East Valley 4: The Bullpups (3-8, 2-6) beat the Knights (2-9, 0-8) in a GSL game. 

Volleyball

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Ruby Envolsen had eight kills, Adriana Orgill added three aces and the Stags (5-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-5, 2-4) 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 in an NEA match. 

Upper Columbia 3, Davenport 0: Lauren Moody had 10 kills, four aces an d10 digs and the visiting Lions (3-3) swept the Gorillas (1-8) 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 in A Northeast 2B matchup.

