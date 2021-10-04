Washington State/Stanford kickoff time set at 4:30 p.m.

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The kickoff time for Washington State’s home game against Stanford on Oct. 16 has been set at 4:30 p.m., the Cougs’ athletic department announced Monday.

WSU began the year with an 8 p.m. start against Utah State, but its next six games all received afternoon time slots. It’s been six years since the Cougars had so many pre-5 p.m. kickoffs in a season.

Saturday’s homecoming game versus Oregon State will begin at 1 p.m. – WSU’s earliest kickoff time for a homecoming game since 2015.

WSU’s game against the Cardinal will be broadcast on ESPNU.