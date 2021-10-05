2 firefighters injured battling blaze in Portland
UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two firefighters were injured when crews battled a large commercial blaze in Portland, Oregon, that blew the windows off a multi-business building.
Firefighters responded to a call shortly after noon Tuesday of smoke coming from a building housing four businesses. Crews found heavy black smoke coming from a large roll-up door.
Portland Fire and Rescue said two firefighters working outside of the building were injured when a smoke explosion blew out the glass.
KOIN reports they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and were expected to be released later in the day.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews were expected to remain on the scene in Southeast Portland throughout the night to take care of hot spots.
