Devon Thomas returns to Gonzaga as senior associate athletic director

Devon Thomas, director of annual giving for Gonzaga athletics from 2009-2012, is rejoining the Zags as senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)/external operations.

Thomas will coordinate DEI action planning, program, education and training for staff and student-athletes in connection with university DEI efforts.

“I am so excited to rejoin the team at Gonzaga at such a dynamic time,” Thomas said in a school release. “GU is already well-positioned to provide student-athletes with a first-class experience. I am so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a mission-driven institution.”

Thomas will be part of the athletic department’s senior leadership team. He’ll also oversee Zags’ marketing and communication departments.

“We are excited to welcome Devon back to Gonzaga athletics,” athletic director Chris Standiford said. “He has a tremendous amount of experience in leadership and development positions that will only benefit our department.”

Thomas, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, played football at Louisville. He had administrative experience at Central Florida, Idaho and Louisville before arriving at GU in 2009.

Thomas spent the past 3½ years at Eastern Washington, most recently as deputy athletic director. He tweeted a picture of the on-field celebration after the Eagles’ 34-28 win Saturday over Montana, writing, “What a way to end my last day with EWU athletics.”

Prior to EWU, Thomas was assistant athletic director for Spokane operations with Washington State.

“Devon brings wisdom and passion to be impactful to our diversity and inclusivity initiatives,” Standiford said. “As a former student-athlete, we are confident he will have a positive influence on our current and future Bulldogs.”