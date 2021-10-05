New Kids on the Block will play at Spokane Arena June 6 date with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue

New Kids on the Block will return to Spokane Arena on June 6 while on its MixTape Tour 2022. The veteran Boston quintet will hit the road again with its peers and pals from the 1980s – rappers Salt-N-Pepa and pop acts Rick Astley and En Vogue.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022, ” NKOTB vocalist Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour … we could not be more excited. Let’s go!”

The initial “MixTape Tour,” which grossed more than $53.2 million, was hit-driven. Expect the same as NKOTB returns to the stage to deliver chart-toppers such as “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step By Step,” while Salt-N-Pepa (the anthemic “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man”), Rick Astley (“Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever”) and En Vogue (“Don’t Let Go (Love),” “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Hold On”) entertain in providing the familiar.

Astley scored ink after his ubiquitous hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” turned up on the Sept. 24 episode of the Emmy Award-winning series “Ted Lasso.” Astley was reportedly blown away. The show, which blends comedy and tragedy, featured a character eulogizing her father by rendering a soft-spoken performance of the upbeat Astley classic at her father’s funeral.

Astley’s cool quotient has risen in the past year since he’s jammed with the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl in London and has covered the Foo Fighters classic “Everlong.”

New Kids on the Block headline Spokane Arena on June 6. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue open. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com.