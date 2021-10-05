Nine Mile Falls man back in jail after allegedly attempting to strangle girlfriend weeks after assaulting wife

A Nine Mile Falls man is back in jail for allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend multiple times, just months after his arrest for similar attacks on his wife, police say.

Douglas Eggleston, 35, was first arrested in May after he allegedly beat his wife so badly she suffered partial hearing loss. The assault on April 20 was just the most recent in a string of domestic violence incidents involving Eggleston, including his newest arrest from August in Stevens County, according to court documents.

His wife reported Eggleston had tried to strangle her numerous times related to 15 separate domestic violence incidents. According to court documents, Eggleston also allegedly used anabolic steroids, cocaine and alcohol at the time.

His wife reported the repeated assaults to police weeks after an April 20 incident in which Eggleston called her names in front of patrons at a local bar. When she left the bar he followed her, pulled open her car door, and punched her in the head numerous times before attempting to strangle her, the wife told police.

Shortly after the incident, Eggleston threatened to burn the couple’s home down with his wife and their children inside, according to court documents.

Eggleston was arrested on May 26 and charged with second-degree assault and harassment.

He bailed himself out of jail a short time later. Requirements of his release included he not have any new criminal violations, not possess firearms, and have no contact with his wife and children. His wife filed for divorce at the beginning of June.

Eggleston had already started assaulting his girlfriend who he began dating in January, months before his wife filed for divorce, documents say.

In March, the girlfriend told police they were at Northern Quest Casino when he got mad at an employee for having to wear a mask. The girlfriend was embarrassed at the outburst, which upset Eggleston so much he hit her just outside the doors of the Casino, almost knocking her out, according to court documents.

The couple went to Las Vegas in April and Eggleston again got angry and assaulted the girlfriend, but this time it escalated to strangling her for the first time, documents say.

Not long after, Eggleston was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

Then in July, the Eggleston and his girlfriend were on his boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene late in the evening when he allegedly assaulted her again. According to court documents, he told the girlfriend he wasn’t going to bring her back to shore.

The girlfriend broke up with Eggleston, who had been living with her since the court issued a no contact order barring him from the home he shared with his estranged wife, on July 29.

However, she allowed Eggleston to continue staying with her until he could find somewhere else to live. The next day, he attacked her , attempting to strangle her again, documents say.

She told police he called her names and said, “Do you want to die, (expletives)?”

The attack was so violent, the girlfriend she thought she would die multiple times, she told police.

After the assault, Eggleston allegedly begged her not to report the attack to police and threatened her. Nearly two weeks later, the girlfriend reported the incident. Her voice was still hoarse and it still hurt to swallow.

A warrant was issued for Eggleston on suspicion of second degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. However, Airway Heights Police were unable to locate him.

He was finally arrested at the end of August in Stevens County, where he also had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly violating the terms of his release on bail.

Eggleston remains in the Stevens County Jail on those charges while awaiting trial on both domestic violence cases.