None of your business

A recent “Letters” item in The Spokesman-Review described an encounter near Planned Parenthood on Indiana Avenue (“What they’re made of,” Sept. 25). The telling of the event was difficult for me to read because of the hubris of the reveal and the disregard for another living person.

Whatever an otherwise law-abiding citizen is doing, properly exiting from a legal activity and driving in public right-of-way is nonya. Failing to fulfill your belief system does not give license to accost a person.

Under misassumptions of association, calling out to another person in their car could be construed as an assault or stalking or intimidation, and there are different ways to resist or strike back at such an attack. In that vulnerable public place, a living person has a right to defend themselves. The perpetrator doesn’t get to define that for the victim. There are laws against that behavior.

Coincidence of events and irony are different. Driving by at the time of an event and randomly yelling out does not create significance. On the other hand, TCAPP (The Church Against Planned Parenthood) has been permanently enjoined from their illegal harassment of Planned Parenthood, PP is still operating, and the person drove away.

Concern about “defending life” would, in general, be better directed toward adopting a child, working for every living person to have food and housing security, helping refugees escape terrible conditions …. you know, the things Jesus would do.

John Koehn

Spokane