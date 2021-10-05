Our front-line force

We are fighting a war against a silent but deadly enemy, and we need dedicated warriors to win this war. These front-line troops must be strong, intelligent and willing to follow the commander-in-chief’s orders. They will be fully vaccinated, follow good scientific protocol (masking, sanitizing, etc. ) and give 100% effort.

Those that are consciences objectors, exemption seekers, or protestors need to be replaced as they are not the warriors we need: they cannot be depended upon!

We will be left with a more dedicated, more intelligent front-line force that will be needed to fight future pandemics that are surely to come our way.

Robert R. Cannata

Spokane