Prep roundup: Maliya Mann homers twice, drives in 9 to lead University slowpitch over Ferris

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch

University 17, Ferris 1: Maliyah Mann went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and nine RBIs and the Titans (11-1, 6-1) downed the Saxons (7-6, 5-4) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Katie Travis had three hits and Jenna Williamson drove in three for U-Hi.

Mead 25, East Valley 2: Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs and the Panthers (11-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-10, 0-9) in a GSL game. Kennedy Sather went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Mead.

Shadle Park 12, North Central 1: Alexis Bell scored three times and had two triples and the Highlanders (7-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-12, 0-8) in a GSL game.

Central Valley 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Emily Schulhauser homered three times, Sierra Fischer went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and the Bears (7-5, 5-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-9, 2-7) in a GSL game.

Mt. Spokane 14, Lewis and Clark 4: Gracie Boe went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (12-1, 7-0) beat the Tigers (6-6, 4-4) in a GSL game. Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Mt. Spokane. Olivia Boures had an RBI triple for Lewis and Clark.

Cheney 24, Rogers 7: Tatum Sloan went 4 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs and the Blackhawks (9-3, 7-1) beat the Pirates (3-11, 2-6) in a GSL game. Parker Cagle went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Mia Ashcroft went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for Cheney.

Girls Soccer

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: Abbie Sicilia started the scoring in the 27th minute and the visiting Eagles (9-1, 5-0) defeated the Knights (3-8, 2-3) in a GSL 2A game. Delani Walker added a second-half goal for WV.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored three goals, Audrey Pitser added two and the visiting Greyhounds (6-5, 3-2) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-5) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday.

Clarkston 4, Shadle Park 1: The Bantams (8-1, 4-1) beat the Highlanders (4-7, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game.

Freeman 14, Newport 1: Aubrey Gregory scored seven goals and the visiting Scotties (8-4, 6-2) defeated the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-5) in a Northeast A League game. Makayla Werner had two goals and four helpers while Morgan Lamotte added five assists and for Freeman.

Deer Park 3, Lakeside 0: The Stags (8-1, 7-0) blanked the Eagles (5-3, 4-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Davenport 2, Northwest Christian 1: The visiting Gorillas (3-2, 2-1) topped the Crusaders (5-4-1, 3-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Reardan 7, St. George’s 5: Reardan (4-3-1, 2-2) beat the Dragons (1-5, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Sandpoint 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Bulldogs (11-0, 11-0) shut out the Vikings (6-8, 5-5) in an Inland Empire League game.

Timberlake 5, Priest River 0: The Tigers (9-4, 8-2) topped the Spartans (3-10-1, 1-7-1) in an Intermountain League game.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Gretta Lawson had 13 kills and three aces and the Saxons (3-4, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4, 1-1) 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kira Felchlin added 24 assists for Ferris. Ellie DeAndre recorded 13 kills and Sarah Hedge notched 22 assists for LC.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Julianne Hemphill had nine kills, two aces and five digs and the Falcons (4-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-8, 0-2) 25-14, 25-8, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 0: Robyn White had 11 kills, Callie Howard added 15 assists with six aces and the visiting Bears (3-4, 1-1) swept the Blackhawks (2-6, 0-1) 25-22, 25-18, 25-7 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mead 3, North Central 0: The Panthers (5-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (6-1, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Margo Keane had 11 kills, Kaleigh Myers had 23 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (4-4, 1-0) swept the Pirates (2-3, 0-1) 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 in a GSL 2A match. Noor Sakhreddin had 10 digs for Rogers.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 1: Chloe Flerchinger had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks and the Highlanders (2-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-6, 0-1) 23-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 2A match. Teagan Webster had 28 assists with five aces for Shadle.

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Kennedy Kreider had five aces and 16 digs and the visiting Eagles (3-3, 1-0) beat the Knights (1-5, 0-1) 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 in a GSL 2A match.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Jessica Stires had 17 kills and the Eagles (8-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Stags (6-4, 4-4) 25-17, 25-6, 25-17 in a Northeast A match. Jade Christianson added 19 assists for Lakeside.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Ashley Boswell had eleven kills and the visiting Scotties (7-1, 6-1) swept the Grizzlies (2-7, 2-6) 25-17, 25-23, 25-8 in a Northeast A league match. Abbie Amend added 17 assists for Freeman.

Northwest Christian 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Sarah Neighbors had 16 kills with 10 digs and the visiting Crusaders (4-3, 3-3) beat the Broncos (3-4, 2-4) in a Northeast 2B match.

Liberty 3, Reardan 1: The Lancers (5-2, 4-1) topped Reardan (4-5, 1-4) 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match.

St. George’s 3, Kettle Falls 0: The Dragons (1-6, 1-3) beat the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B match.

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: The Tigers (12-4, 4-2) swept Wellpinit (1-6, 1-6) in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Colton 0: Bree Rawls had 13 kills, two aces and one block and the Nighthawks (4-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-5, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B match. Samantha Holling added 30 assists and a block for Oakesdale.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Denni Fealy had 10 assists and seven aces and the Vikings (2-0) swept the Timberwolves 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 in a Southeast 1B match. Gar-Pal had 15 service aces in the match.

Lakeland vs Coeur d’Alene: Madison Symons had 19 kills but the Vikings (7-8, 2-6) fell to the visiting Hawks (6-9, 3-3) 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21 in an Inland Empire League match.

Post Falls 3, Moscow 0: The Trojans (19-4) topped the Bears (10-8) in an Inland Empire League match.

Sandpoint 3, Lewiston 1: The Bulldogs (3-9, 1-4) beat the Bengals (10-6, 1-5) 25-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 in an Inland Empire League match.

Timberlake 3, Bonners Ferry 0: Jaycie Pratt had eight kills with three aces and the Tigers (4-6, 4-2) defeated the visiting Badgers (6-3, 0-2) in an Intermountain League match. Sami Wilfong added 23 assists for Timberlake.

Boys soccer

Lake City 6, St. George’s 0: The Timberwolves (15-0-1) blanked the Dragons (2-5) in a nonleague game.

Timberlake 2, Priest River 1: The Tigers (10-2-2, 9-1-1) beat the Spartans (4-5-0, 3-4-0) in an Intermountain League game.