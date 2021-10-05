The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 53° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maliya Mann homers twice, drives in 9 to lead University slowpitch over Ferris

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch

University 17, Ferris 1: Maliyah Mann went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and nine RBIs and the Titans (11-1, 6-1) downed the Saxons (7-6, 5-4) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Katie Travis had three hits and Jenna Williamson drove in three for U-Hi.

Mead 25, East Valley 2: Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs and the Panthers (11-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-10, 0-9) in a GSL game. Kennedy Sather went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Mead.

Shadle Park 12, North Central 1: Alexis Bell scored three times and had two triples and the Highlanders (7-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-12, 0-8) in a GSL game.

Central Valley 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Emily Schulhauser homered three times, Sierra Fischer went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and the Bears (7-5, 5-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-9, 2-7) in a GSL game.

Mt. Spokane 14, Lewis and Clark 4: Gracie Boe went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (12-1, 7-0) beat the Tigers (6-6, 4-4) in a GSL game.  Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Mt. Spokane. Olivia Boures had an RBI triple for Lewis and Clark.

Cheney 24, Rogers 7: Tatum Sloan went 4 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs and the Blackhawks (9-3, 7-1) beat the Pirates (3-11, 2-6) in a GSL game. Parker Cagle went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Mia Ashcroft went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for Cheney.

Girls Soccer

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: Abbie Sicilia started the scoring in the 27th minute and the visiting Eagles (9-1, 5-0) defeated the Knights (3-8, 2-3) in a GSL 2A game. Delani Walker added a second-half goal for WV.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored three goals, Audrey Pitser added two and the visiting Greyhounds (6-5, 3-2) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-5) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday.

Clarkston 4, Shadle Park 1: The Bantams (8-1, 4-1) beat the Highlanders (4-7, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. 

Freeman 14, Newport 1: Aubrey Gregory scored seven goals and the visiting Scotties (8-4, 6-2) defeated the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-5) in a Northeast A League game. Makayla Werner had two goals and four helpers while Morgan Lamotte added five assists and for Freeman.

Deer Park 3, Lakeside 0: The Stags (8-1, 7-0) blanked the Eagles (5-3, 4-2) in a Northeast A League game. 

Davenport 2, Northwest Christian 1: The visiting Gorillas (3-2, 2-1) topped the Crusaders (5-4-1, 3-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Reardan 7, St. George’s 5: Reardan (4-3-1, 2-2) beat the Dragons (1-5, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B game. 

Sandpoint 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Bulldogs (11-0, 11-0) shut out the Vikings (6-8, 5-5) in an Inland Empire League game. 

Timberlake 5, Priest River 0: The Tigers (9-4, 8-2) topped the Spartans (3-10-1, 1-7-1) in an Intermountain League game. 

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Gretta Lawson had 13 kills and three aces and the Saxons (3-4, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4, 1-1) 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kira Felchlin added 24 assists for Ferris. Ellie DeAndre recorded 13 kills and Sarah Hedge notched 22 assists for LC.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Julianne Hemphill had nine kills, two aces and five digs and the Falcons (4-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-8, 0-2) 25-14, 25-8, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 0: Robyn White had 11 kills, Callie Howard added 15 assists with six aces and the visiting Bears (3-4, 1-1) swept the Blackhawks (2-6, 0-1) 25-22, 25-18, 25-7 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mead 3, North Central 0: The Panthers (5-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (6-1, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Margo Keane had 11 kills, Kaleigh Myers had 23 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (4-4, 1-0) swept the Pirates (2-3, 0-1) 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 in a GSL 2A match. Noor Sakhreddin had 10 digs for Rogers.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 1: Chloe Flerchinger had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks and the Highlanders (2-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-6, 0-1) 23-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 2A match. Teagan Webster had 28 assists with five aces for Shadle.

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Kennedy Kreider had five aces and 16 digs and the visiting Eagles (3-3, 1-0) beat the Knights (1-5, 0-1) 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 in a GSL 2A match.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Jessica Stires had 17 kills and the Eagles (8-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Stags (6-4, 4-4) 25-17, 25-6, 25-17 in a Northeast A match. Jade Christianson added 19 assists for Lakeside.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Ashley Boswell had eleven kills and the visiting Scotties (7-1, 6-1) swept the Grizzlies (2-7, 2-6) 25-17, 25-23, 25-8 in a Northeast A league match. Abbie Amend added 17 assists for Freeman.

Northwest Christian 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Sarah Neighbors had 16 kills with 10 digs and the visiting Crusaders (4-3, 3-3) beat the Broncos (3-4, 2-4) in a Northeast 2B match.

Liberty 3, Reardan 1: The Lancers (5-2, 4-1) topped Reardan (4-5, 1-4) 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match. 

St. George’s 3, Kettle Falls 0: The Dragons (1-6, 1-3) beat the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B match. 

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: The Tigers (12-4, 4-2) swept Wellpinit (1-6, 1-6) in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Colton 0: Bree Rawls had 13 kills, two aces and one block and the Nighthawks (4-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-5, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B match. Samantha Holling added 30 assists and a block for Oakesdale.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Denni Fealy had 10 assists and seven aces and the Vikings (2-0) swept the Timberwolves 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 in a Southeast 1B match. Gar-Pal had 15 service aces in the match. 

Lakeland vs Coeur d’Alene: Madison Symons had 19 kills but the Vikings (7-8, 2-6) fell to the visiting Hawks (6-9, 3-3) 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21 in an Inland Empire League match.

Post Falls 3, Moscow 0: The Trojans (19-4) topped the Bears (10-8) in an Inland Empire League match.  

Sandpoint 3, Lewiston 1: The Bulldogs (3-9, 1-4) beat the Bengals (10-6, 1-5) 25-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 in an Inland Empire League match.

Timberlake 3, Bonners Ferry 0: Jaycie Pratt had eight kills with three aces and the Tigers (4-6, 4-2) defeated the visiting Badgers (6-3, 0-2) in an Intermountain League match. Sami Wilfong added 23 assists for Timberlake.

Boys soccer

Lake City 6, St. George’s 0: The Timberwolves (15-0-1) blanked the Dragons (2-5) in a nonleague game. 

Timberlake 2, Priest River 1: The Tigers (10-2-2, 9-1-1) beat the Spartans (4-5-0, 3-4-0) in an Intermountain League game. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories