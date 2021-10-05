Week 6 football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley bring contrasting offensive styles into 4A clash

Week 6 brings the showdown everyone in the Greater Spokane League has been waiting for.

It’s a battle of unbeatens at the top of the GSL 4A ranks. Diverse styles on offense, stout defense on both sides. It’s appointment viewing if you’re a fan of high school football.

Elsewhere, favorites in the GSL 3A and 2A hope to maintain momentum, 1A leaders look to avoid hitting any speed bumps and Idaho kicks off league play.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (4-0, 3-0) at Central Valley (4-1, 4-0): What kind of offense do you like? A grinding multi-option run game or a high-flying passing attack. This game has them both. Oh, and two of the top defenses in the state.

G-Prep fell a spot in the state media rankings to No. 3 this week after an unexpected bye week. But the bye gave the Pups the opportunity to come into this one rested and recuperated from any nagging injury. QB Ryan McKenna has rushed for 598 yards with eight touchdowns in 3 1/2 games.

CV had an unexpected tough game last week against U-Hi, but pulled it out in the fourth quarter on a – what else? – Luke Abshire TD pass and 32-yard field goal from Aiden Labrosse as time expired. Abshire has 14 passing touchdowns this season.

Buckle up.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (3-1, 3-1) at Ferris (2-3, 2-2): The Wildcats won last week despite missing half their team, their head coach and the entire defensive staff to COVID protocols. They were rewarded with the No. 8 spot in the 3A state media rankings. Mt. Spo gets more dangerous each week as Kellen Flanigan grows more comfortable in the offense – and with deep threat Aiden Prado. The Saxons have dealt with too many injuries in coach Malik Roberson’s first season.

Lewis and Clark (2-3, 2-2) at University (2-3, 2-3): Two programs trying to find consistency. The Titans gave CV all they wanted last week – and then some. U-Hi’s Tre Buchanen is a threat on the outside. LC has wins over Ridgeline and Ferris. This is a good test for their building program.

Ridgeline (0-4, 0-4) at Cheney (0-5, 0-4): One of these teams will pick up their first win of the season (hopefully).

Richland (4-1) at Mead (2-2): The Panthers looked good against winless Cheney last week but will have their work cut out for them against a one-loss Bombers squad averaging nearly 37 points per game.

2A

East Valley (2-1, 1-1) at Clarkston (3-2, 3-0): QB Carter Steinwand continues to put up huge numbers as the Bantams continue to roll in league play. Now healthy, the Knights look to play spoiler after topping North Central last week.

Rogers (0-5, 0-3) at Pullman (1-4, 1-1): The Greyhounds upset West Valley last week behind receiver Tanner Barbour’s career day: seven catches for 206 yards with two TDs.

West Valley (2-2, 0-1) at Shadle Park (2-2, 2-0): Saturday 2 p.m. at Whitworth. The Eagles stumbled against Pullman last week and suddenly find themselves with a must-win if they have any hope of postseason. The Highlanders could set up a showdown with Clarkston in the regular season finale.

Northeast A

Deer Park (1-4, 0-2) at Riverside (5-0, 2-0): Dual-threat quarterback Silas Ng and the rest of his wrecking crew, ranked No. 4 in 1A, won’t look past the Stags this week, even though a showdown with No. 9 Lakeside looms next week.

Colville (1-3, 0-1) at Lakeside (5-0, 2-0): The Eagles put up 35 points against Medical Lake last week – in the first quarter. Colville wants a signature win in a thus-far disappointing season.

Freeman (3-1, 2-1) at Newport (2-3, 1-2): The Scotties will look to QB Boen Phelps to help them push past the home loss to Riverside last week and avoid an upset to the Grizzlies.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (4-0) at Medical Lake (1-1, 0-1): The Broncos are ranked No. 7 in 2B the state media poll, while the Cardinals look to rebound from a lopsided loss last week.

Idaho 5A/4A

Coeur d’Alene (4-1) at Lake City (2-3): The Vikings played their first home game of the season last week in a rout of Ferris and seem to be hitting stride just in time. The Timberwolves have allowed 28 or more points in three of the last four.

Post Falls (3-3) at Lewiston (5-1): The Trojans have scored more than 38 points in four straight (three wins), while the Bengals haven’t scored fewer than 41 in any of their six contests.

Moscow (3-3) at Lakeland (4-3): The Hawks are flying high after routing Timberlake last week, while the Bears are licking their wounds following a rough loss to Lewiston.