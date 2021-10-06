KSPS awarded $260,000 grant for learning initiative

KSPS announced this week that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded it a $260,000 grant to extend the reach and impact of PBS KIDS, which is an early-learning resources program for children ages 2 to 8.

KSPS, located in Spokane, was one of 10 public television stations to receive similar grants. As part of the grant, KSPS will work over the next four years with local partners to create a “Learning Neighborhood” that fosters a communitywide culture of learning at home, in neighborhoods and local spaces, according to a news release.

The 2020-2025 Ready To Learn Initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, is focused on connecting children’s media and learning environments to build skills for success. It includes programs to boost functional literacy and critical thinking, and shows youth career options in age-appropriate ways, according to the release.

“By working closely with local organizations, public media can provide engaging learning opportunities – anytime and anywhere – for children and families, especially those living in low-income communities,” said Deb Sanchez, a senior vice president for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.