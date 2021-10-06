More Seattle police showing vaccination proof

Associated Press

Associated Press

SEATTLE – The number of Seattle police officers who have turned in required proof showing they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus is increasing.

The department’s counts as of Wednesday show in all, 292 Seattle sworn officers still need to verify they’ve been fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline for city employees to do so, the Seattle Times reported.

That 292 makes up 27% of all cops available to respond to calls in the city, the newspaper said. The latest counts mean the department has received vaccination records for an additional 62 officers since Tuesday, when the Seattle Police Department for the first time publicly released specific numbers.

In August, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a directive requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. City employees needed to receive their second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Oct. 4, to meet the deadline, according to Durkan’s office.

The latest figures, updated by the Seattle Police Department on its website Wednesday afternoon, show 782 sworn officers, or 73%, have submitted vaccination records. But at least 111 of those officers are seeking exemptions from the city’s vaccination mandate, department spokesman Sgt. Randy Huserik said Wednesday.

Nearly all of the police department’s civilian police employees (98%) also have verified they’ve been fully vaccinated, the figures show.

The Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that 93% of its employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate for state workers, the newspaper also reported.