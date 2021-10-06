Prep roundup: Erin Ewers scores twice to help Gonzaga Prep girls soccer top Ferris

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 0: Erin Ewers scored a pair of goals and the Bullpups (10-1, 5-1) shut out the visiting Saxons (4-7, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 3, University 0: Zoe Crockett started the scoring in the seventh minute and the Bears (8-2, 4-1) defeated the visiting Titans (3-7-1, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 1: Preslie Young and Olivia Smith scored first-half goals and the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-7, 3-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jenna Mansfield scored for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 1: Chloe Bafus scored an insurance goal in the 72nd minute and the Tigers (6-7-2, 3-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (2-8, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emily Todd scored for North Central.

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Mercedes Cullen made eight saves, including turning away a deciding shot in a shootout and the visiting Panthers (7-2, 4-1) defeated the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Alyssah Hill made seven saves for Mt. Spokane.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills and the visiting Scotties (8-1, 7-1) swept the Rams (1-5, 0-5) in a Northeast A league match. Abbie Amend added six assists and eight aces for Freeman. Sam Riggles recorded eight kills for Riverside.

Cross Country

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at Mead): Boys: Brycen Gardner (Mead) 16.29. Mead def. Central Valley 19-42, North Central def. Central Valley 21-34, North Central def. Mead 27-30. Girls: Alanna Parker (Mead) 19.13. Mead def. Central Valley 14-48, Central Valley def. North Central 25-33, Mead def. North Central 19-43.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at U-Hi): Boys: Caleb Richardson (GP) 16.26. Gonzaga Prep 20, University 41. Girls: Taylor Schillinger (UNI) 20.00.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at Mountainside MS): Boys: Evan Bruce (LC) 16:13. LC def. Mt. Spokane 23-32. LC def. Ridgeline 15-50. LC def. Cheney 20-35. Mt. Spokane def. Cheney 19-36. Cheney def. Ridgeline 15-50. Girls: Alice Groza (LC) 19:41. LC def. Mt. Spokane 23-36. LC def. Ridgeline 19-43. LC def. Cheney 19-44. Mt. Spokane def. Cheney 20-39. Ridgeline def. Cheney 25-30.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Shadle Park): Boys: Luke Hammond (SP) 16:53. Girls: Kaiya Sollie (SP) 21:02.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Millwood Meadows): Boys: Lain Hyde (WV) 17:15. West Valley def. East Valley 17-46. Girls: Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:50. West Valley def. East Valley 25-33.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Pullman): Boys: Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) 18:00. Pullman def. Rogers 24-33. Girls: Elly Kunkel (Pul) 22:24. Pullman def. Rogers 15-32.

Freeman at Medical Lake: Boys: Connor Palmen (ML) 17:33. Medical Lake def. Freeman 22-35. Girls: Lily Jones (Fre) 21:44. Medical Lake def. Freeman 15-24.