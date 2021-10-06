The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Erin Ewers scores twice to help Gonzaga Prep girls soccer top Ferris

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 6, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 0: Erin Ewers scored a pair of goals and the Bullpups (10-1, 5-1) shut out the visiting Saxons (4-7, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 3, University 0: Zoe Crockett started the scoring in the seventh minute and the Bears (8-2, 4-1) defeated the visiting Titans (3-7-1, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 1: Preslie Young and Olivia Smith scored first-half goals and the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-7, 3-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jenna Mansfield scored for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 1: Chloe Bafus scored an insurance goal in the 72nd minute and the Tigers (6-7-2, 3-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (2-8, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emily Todd scored for North Central.

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Mercedes Cullen made eight saves, including turning away a deciding shot in a shootout and the visiting Panthers (7-2, 4-1) defeated the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Alyssah Hill made seven saves for Mt. Spokane. 

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills and the visiting Scotties (8-1, 7-1) swept the Rams (1-5, 0-5) in a Northeast A league match. Abbie Amend added six assists and eight aces for Freeman. Sam Riggles recorded eight kills for Riverside.

Cross Country

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at Mead): Boys: Brycen Gardner (Mead) 16.29. Mead def. Central Valley 19-42, North Central def. Central Valley 21-34, North Central def. Mead 27-30. Girls: Alanna Parker (Mead) 19.13. Mead def. Central Valley 14-48, Central Valley def. North Central 25-33, Mead def. North Central 19-43.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at U-Hi): Boys: Caleb Richardson (GP) 16.26. Gonzaga Prep 20, University 41. Girls: Taylor Schillinger (UNI) 20.00. 

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 (at Mountainside MS): Boys: Evan Bruce (LC) 16:13. LC def. Mt. Spokane 23-32. LC def. Ridgeline 15-50. LC def. Cheney 20-35. Mt. Spokane def. Cheney 19-36. Cheney def. Ridgeline 15-50. Girls: Alice Groza (LC) 19:41. LC def. Mt. Spokane 23-36. LC def. Ridgeline 19-43. LC def. Cheney 19-44. Mt. Spokane def. Cheney 20-39. Ridgeline def. Cheney 25-30.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Shadle Park): Boys: Luke Hammond (SP) 16:53. Girls: Kaiya Sollie (SP) 21:02.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Millwood Meadows): Boys: Lain Hyde (WV) 17:15. West Valley def. East Valley 17-46. Girls: Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:50. West Valley def. East Valley 25-33.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Pullman): Boys: Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) 18:00. Pullman def. Rogers 24-33. Girls: Elly Kunkel (Pul) 22:24. Pullman def. Rogers 15-32.

Freeman at Medical Lake: Boys: Connor Palmen (ML) 17:33. Medical Lake def. Freeman 22-35. Girls: Lily Jones (Fre) 21:44. Medical Lake def. Freeman 15-24. 

