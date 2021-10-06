School Health Corp. acquires Spokane-based Focused Fitness

Illinois-based health supplies and services provider School Health Corp. has acquired Focused Fitness, a creator of health and physical education curriculum headquartered in Spokane.

“I’m very excited to know that Focused Fitness and our work will live on, and that it is with School Health,” Karen Cowan, Focused Fitness CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “They are genuinely a great group of people whose mission and vision are very closely aligned with Focused Fitness’ vision and mission. ”

Cowan and Ron Malm founded Focused Fitness in 2002 after realizing students need opportunities to learn how to better manage their lives through physical activity and education, according to a news release.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

School Health Corp., founded in 1957, offers health supplies, sports medicine and physical education equipment, early childhood products and special-needs aids. It also provides product support and training.