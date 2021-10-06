TV Best Bets







‘Shark Tank’

Some new Sharks will be diving into the tank as this Emmy-winning business-centric reality series returns for Season 13. Actor and comic Kevin Hart is one of four new guest entrepreneurs sitting in during the product pitches. Joining Hart are Peter Jones from “Dragons’ Den,” the BBC counterpart of “Shark Tank”; Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia; and Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American. Veteran Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary also return. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 4.1.

‘The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards’

Actor-comic John Leguizamo hosts this year’s edition of an awards ceremony that is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos. During the proceedings, which were filmed on locations across the United States and Latin America, Oscar-nominated actress, director, producer and activist Salma Hayek receives this year’s Hispanic Heritage Award. Other honorees include singer Ivy Queen, football coach Ron Rivera, singer-songwriter Kali Uchis and pioneering NASA engineers Clara O’Farrell, Christina Hernandez and Diana Trujillo. Entertainment includes an all-star musical salute to Carlos Santana, this year’s Legend Award honoree. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Nancy Drew’

Season 3 opens on the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, but the festive mood is jarringly interrupted by the discovery of a dead young man on the Hudson carnival grounds. Not altogether willingly, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew become drawn into the case by the arrival of a new menace terrorizing the town: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska). Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim also star in “The Warning of the Frozen Heart.” (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 22.1.

‘Separation’

Director William Brent Bell puts a supernatural spin on the emotional horrors that accompany many a divorce in this 2021 horror movie, which stars Rupert Friend as Jeff Vahn, a washed-up comic book artist whose imperfect performance as a family man is aggravated by legal hell unleashed upon him by his ex, Maggie (Mamie Gummer). A high-powered businesswoman, she wants to surgically remove Jeff from her life, which includes winning sole custody of daughter Jenny (Violet McGraw). Brian Cox and Simon Quarterman co-star. 9 p.m. on SYFY.

‘Great Performances at the Met Soprano’

Ailyn Pérez, who scored a triumph in the recent “Great Performances” telecast of the Verdi Requiem on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, joins three-time Grammy-winning mezzo Isabel Leonard and soprano Nadine Sierra to perform beloved selections by Mozart, Offenbach and Bizet in this charming concert. The performance was recorded last May at the Royal Opera of Versailles in France. Metropolitan Opera soprano Christine Goerke is host for this telecast. (TVG) 10 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

Among its other impacts, the COVID-19 pandemic also divided people into two camps: those who watched movies about deadly infectious diseases and those who avoided those films like, well, the plague. Needless to say, horror fans leaned toward the first group, so the new episode “Infections” looks at such films ranging from the reality-based thrillers such as “Outbreak,” “Contagion” and “12 Monkeys” to spaceborne pathogens and zombie outbreaks. Eli Roth hosts. (TVMA) 10 p.m. on AMC.

Lori Grenier poses in the press room with the award for outstanding structured reality program for” Shark Tank” during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in 2017 in Los Angeles.