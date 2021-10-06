From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Devan J. H. Harwood and Amanda L. Biotti, both of Mead.

Jordan D. Meredith and Maddison J. Baker, both of Spokane.

Connor D. Grytdal and Taylor J. Summers, both of Spokane.

Zane B. Muller and Maggie L. Henley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cherryl J. Niccolls, et al., v. Andrew Niccolls, restitution of premises.

John C. Moorhead v. Danny M. Willis, restitution of premises.

Keybank National Association v. KD Lawson LLC, et al., complaint for: money due; judicial foreclosure of deed of trust; and replevin.

Stacey Jacobs v. Tiffany Ihle, restitution of premises.

Patrick Thompson v. Gabriel Fensler, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kelly L. Garber v. Kyle A. Garber, restitution of premises.

State of Washington v. Pacific Hide and Fur Depot, Inc., et al., condemnation.

Ryan Nix v. Kristina Bunting, restitution of premises.

Ryan Nix, et al., v. Derek Peterson, restitution of premises.

Davin Graham v. Christy Doerr, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Bruce M. Rients, complaint for deficiency judgment.

Richard Bryant, et al., v. Sunshine Health Facilities Inc., et al., wrongful death.

Leif Sunde v. Chris Stein, et al., complaint for damages in regards to: breach of an oral contract; breach of implied warranty of merchantability; negligence; misrepresentation; and Consumer Protection Act violation.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Small, Brent J. and Jacqueline A. L.

Wimberley, Genevieve and Kai

Griggs, Amber M. and Joshua R.

Blackburn, Mindy M. and Preston N.

Johnston, Megan M. and Lathrop, Cody B.

Dehan, Dawn D. and Louis L.

Thorson, Pamela J. and Jonathan C.

Legal separations granted

Vizcaino, Victor and Sherry

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tyreik M. Lee, 23; three days in jail with credit given for three day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.