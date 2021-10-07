10 under $10 Oct. 8-15 – Great Pumpkin Fest, ‘We’ll All Rise Together,’ ‘Karen Dalton’ and Masterpiece Monologues

1 The Great Pumpkin Fest – Friday-Sunday, Brick West Plaza, 1318 W. First Ave. This weekend, Brick West Brewing Co. will host the Great Pumpkin Fest at the Brick West Plaza. The event will feature line dancing, face painting, live music and pumpkins. Proceeds from the festival will go to support several charities, including Generations Alive, the Ronald McDonald House, Bit2Go and Young Life. Seeyouatthepatch.org. Admission: $10

2 Fall Model Train Show – 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Bringing model train and railroad enthusiasts to Spokane from all over the region, this year’s Fall Model Train Show will feature elaborate model train layouts of every size and a wide variety of collectible items for sale, including model trains, toy trains, toy autos, trucks, bridges, buildings, tracks, photographs, artwork, books and magazines. Rivercitymodelers.org; (509) 535-3462. Admission: $6 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger

3 “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time” – 6:15 p.m. Friday, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. A documentary about the life of blues and folk singer Karen Dalton. Directed by Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz. Not rated. 85 minutes. Magiclanternonmain.com; (509) 209-2383. Admission: $9

4 Ron Keiper Trio – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Jazz group the Ron Keiper Trio visits Eichardt’s Pub and Grill. This event is for ages 21 and older. Eichardtspub.com; (208) 263-4005. Admission: FREE

5 Masterpiece Monologues: New Works – 7 p.m. Friday, to be streamed on Stage Left Theater’s Vimeo and Facebook pages. Stage Left Theater presents 10 new short works making their on-screen debuts. The featured playwrights include Pam Kingsley, Sandra Hoskins, Tom Coash, Donald E. Baker, James McLindon, David A. Miller, Colette Cullen and Jill Maynard. Performed by Anna Kay, Jeffrey Philips Christiansen, Erin Sellers, Jaron Fuglie, Rhead Shirley, Deborah Marlowe, Lynn Noel, Bridget Pretz, Thor Edgell, Bethany Fay and Nicholas Roy Morgan. Stagelefttheater.org/tickets. Admission: FREE

6 Tamarack Ridge Band – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Country rock group Tamarack Ridge Band visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. Visit Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

7 Wonder Market – 9 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting with a “Pike’s Place vibe.” Visit wonderspokane.com and select “Saturday Market.” Admission: FREE

8 Book Launch: “A Long Road There” – 10 a.m. Saturday, the Warehouse, 800 N. Hamilton St. (entry from Columbus Street). Local author Virginia Pickett will hold a book launch reception for her novel “A Long Road There.” Based on the true story of Magdalena Mok, the author’s great-grandmother, “A Long Road There” follows a young German woman as she travels from Europe to America on the SS See Falke. Latahbooks.com/long-road-there. Admission: FREE

9 “We’ll All Rise Together” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Gonzaga’s Fall Family Weekend Concert will feature a varied program of choral music performed by the GU Concert Choir, Discantus Treble Chorus and Glee Club. Visit gonzaga.edu and search “We’ll All Rise Together.” Admission: FREE

10 Big Gay Dance Party – 9 p.m. Saturday, Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. Nyne Bistro and Bar hosts “Big Gay Dance Party” featuring food and drink specials, body painting, drag performances and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Spokane AIDS Network. Proof of vaccination is required. This event is for ages 21 and older. Visit Nyne Bistro and Bar on Facebook. Admission: FREE