Border patrol arrests four crossing into northwest Washington from Canada
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021
Associated Press
BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector arrested four people Monday who they say were trying to illegally cross from Canada into northwestern Washington.
Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said on Twitter Wednesday that advanced drone technology was used in their response to what he called “cross border threats.”
The group had no outstanding warrants and was found to be from East India, agency spokesperson Jason Givens told the Bellingham Herald in an email. They were transferred to the Northwest immigration detention center in Tacoma.
Drone video appears to show four people walking through an open field and then hiding near a road.
The arrests come a week after BeMiller reported four others for illegal crossings in a pair of Blaine Sector incidents in late September.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.