Border patrol arrests four crossing into northwest Washington from Canada

Associated Press

Associated Press

BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector arrested four people Monday who they say were trying to illegally cross from Canada into northwestern Washington.

Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said on Twitter Wednesday that advanced drone technology was used in their response to what he called “cross border threats.”

The group had no outstanding warrants and was found to be from East India, agency spokesperson Jason Givens told the Bellingham Herald in an email. They were transferred to the Northwest immigration detention center in Tacoma.

Drone video appears to show four people walking through an open field and then hiding near a road.

The arrests come a week after BeMiller reported four others for illegal crossings in a pair of Blaine Sector incidents in late September.