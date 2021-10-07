The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Crime/Public Safety

Fatal log truck crash in Ferry County

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A fatal collision involving a log truck occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Bridge Creek Road near Round Lake in Ferry County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Colville Tribal Police was also at the scene.

WSP provided no other information.

