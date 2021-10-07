Fatal log truck crash in Ferry County
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021
A fatal collision involving a log truck occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Bridge Creek Road near Round Lake in Ferry County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Colville Tribal Police was also at the scene.
WSP provided no other information.
