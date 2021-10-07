Four Spokane Indians named to High-A West all-stars, Mitch Kilkenny earns pitcher of the year

Staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday a league-high four Spokane Indians were named High-A West All-Stars for the 2021 season.

Left-handed starter Nick Bush, outfielder Isaac Collins, right-handed starter Mitch Kilkenny and first baseman Michael Toglia all earned spots on the all-star team.

Kilkenny was also named pitcher of the year for the league.

The Eugene Emeralds, who defeated the Indians in the league’s championship series, had the second-most representatives with three.

Kilkenny: The 24-year-old right-hander out of Texas A&M joined the club from Low-A Fresno on June 15. In 15 games, Kilkenny finished 9-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 71 strikeouts. On Aug. 11, he threw a career-high eight shutout innings while allowing just five hits in a win at Tri-City. He earned victories in his last four starts, including a seven-inning performance where he surrendered just one earned run in Game 3 of the High-A West championship series.

The 24-year-old right-hander out of Texas A&M joined the club from Low-A Fresno on June 15. In 15 games, Kilkenny finished 9-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 71 strikeouts. On Aug. 11, he threw a career-high eight shutout innings while allowing just five hits in a win at Tri-City. He earned victories in his last four starts, including a seven-inning performance where he surrendered just one earned run in Game 3 of the High-A West championship series. Bush: The 25-year-old former LSU standout started the year in the bullpen but quickly emerged as a consistent lefty in the Indians’ rotation. In 10 games for Spokane, Bush went 4-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 60 strikeouts. His last win in a Spokane uniform came on June 18, when he threw a career-best eight innings and struck out seven batters while allowing just one earned run against Tri-City. Bush was promoted to Double-A Hartford on July 6.

The 25-year-old former LSU standout started the year in the bullpen but quickly emerged as a consistent lefty in the Indians’ rotation. In 10 games for Spokane, Bush went 4-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 60 strikeouts. His last win in a Spokane uniform came on June 18, when he threw a career-best eight innings and struck out seven batters while allowing just one earned run against Tri-City. Bush was promoted to Double-A Hartford on July 6. Collins: Collins joined the Spokane roster from Low-A Fresno on June 1. The 24-year-old former Creighton star hit his first professional home run on June 9 and proceeded to blast three homers over a four-game span. Collins finished the year with nine homers with 48 RBIs. His .312 batting average and .399 on-base percentage ranked third in the league. His .895 OPS was second best in all the High-A West.

Collins joined the Spokane roster from Low-A Fresno on June 1. The 24-year-old former Creighton star hit his first professional home run on June 9 and proceeded to blast three homers over a four-game span. Collins finished the year with nine homers with 48 RBIs. His .312 batting average and .399 on-base percentage ranked third in the league. His .895 OPS was second best in all the High-A West. Toglia: The 23-year-old pride of Gig Harbor, Washington, lived up to expectations as the Rockies’ highest-rated prospect on the Indians roster. Despite promotion to Double-A Hartford on Aug. 3, his 17 home runs in 74 games were good enough to rank in the top five of the league at the end of the season. The 2019 first-round pick sported a .333 on-base percentage and .798 OPS while driving in 66 runs.

Everett’s Cade Marlowe was awarded the league’s most valuable player award.

Vancouver’s Spencer Horwitz was selected as the top MLB prospect in the High-A West.

Eugene skipper Dennis Pelfrey earned manager of the year honors.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.