Landa is what CVSD needs

As a retired educator, I am writing this letter in support of Teresa Landa (formerly vonMarbod) for the position of Central Valley School District Director position 2.

I have known Tere for more than 35 years: first as my child’s third grade teacher, then through committee work, and finally as my supervisor during a curriculum adoption. A consummate professional, Ms. Landa has all the necessary qualifications to serve our community as director. She has been a CVSD educator, an elementary school vice principal, a district administrator, and the school superintendent in Newport, Washington. She knows how to effectively work with people from diverse backgrounds and those with divergent opinions. She enjoys broad support from both administrators and educators.

Ms. Landa is knowledgeable of the current educational standards and fiscal responsibilities that make up the core of a school board’s function. We need people on our school board who understand these responsibilities. Ms. Landa brings this expertise, plus a desire to work hard for our community by putting kids before politics.

Citizens in CVSD have long enjoyed a high-functioning, professional school board. Tere has the background, the fiscal expertise, and the integrity to serve our students and families well. It is vitally important that as informed citizens we vote for people, like Ms. Landa, who will serve without a political agenda using a common sense approach to the position. She exemplifies all that makes Central Valley a great place to live and work.

Vote for Teresa Landa CVSD Director position 2.

Jill Moll

Spokane Valley