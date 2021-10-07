Man airlifted to Sacred Heart after rolling vehicle near Pullman

A 22-year-old man was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after the vehicle he was driving rolled Thursday afternoon about 3 miles north of Pullman.

The Washington State Patrol said Kyle Lim, of University Place, Washington, was driving north on State Route 27 when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a field.

WSP said Lim was wearing a seat belt and that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.