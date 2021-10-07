Man airlifted to Sacred Heart after rolling vehicle near Pullman
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021
A 22-year-old man was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after the vehicle he was driving rolled Thursday afternoon about 3 miles north of Pullman.
The Washington State Patrol said Kyle Lim, of University Place, Washington, was driving north on State Route 27 when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a field.
WSP said Lim was wearing a seat belt and that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.