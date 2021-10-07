The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kennedy Sather drives in 3, Mead slowpitch tops Central Valley 15-5

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch

Mead 15, Central Valley 5: Kennedy Sather had three hits and three RBIs and the Panthers (12-1, 7-1) beat the visiting Bears (7-6, 5-3) in a GSL game. Madison Saty had a two-run double in the fourth inning for Central Valley.

University 11, Rogers 0: Abby Watkins had a pair of doubles with three RBIs and the Titans (12-1, 7-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (3-12, 2-7) in a GSL game. Carly Bippes knocked in a pair and Bethany Ray scored three times for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 15, Gonzaga Prep 0: Jessica Waters homered and doubled with three RBIs and the Wildcats (13-1, 8-0) shut out the visiting Bullpups (3-10, 2-8) in a GSL game. Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 and added three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 6, Shadle Park 0: Olivia Boures homered and doubled and the visiting Tigers (7-6, 5-4) shut out the Highlanders (7-8, 6-5) in a GSL game on Thursday.

Ridgeline 16, East Valley 15: The Falcons (5-9, 4-5) edged the visiting Knights (2-12, 0-10) in a GSL game. Details unavailable.

Cheney 31, North Central 0: The Blackhawks (11-3, 9-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-10) in a GSL game. Details unavailable. 

Girls Soccer

West Valley 4, Pullman 1: Delanie Walker had a goal and an assist and the visiting Eagles (10-1, 6-0) defeated the Greyhounds (6-6, 3-3) in a Greater Spokane League game.

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 1: Kaleigh Archer scored in regulation and the Highlanders (5-7, 2-4) beat the visiting Knights (3-9, 2-4) in a shootout in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

Clarkston 12, Rogers 0: The visiting Bantams (9-3, 5-1) beat the Pirates (1-10, 0-6) in a Greater Spokane 2A game on Thursday. Details unavailable. 

Deer Park 11, Riverside 0: Brooklyn Dryden scored three goals, Livvy Moore added two goals and three assists and the Stags (9-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Rams (8-4, 4-4) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 10, Medical Lake 0: Abbi McLellan scored four goals, Kaylyn Randazzo added two and the visiting Eagles (6-3, 5-2) beat the Cardinals (0-10, 0-7) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 6, Newport 1: Kaelyn Malone and Jenny Zarate scored two goals apiece and the Indians (4-6-1, 3-5) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (0-6, 0-6) in a Northeast A game. Evelyn Jurgens scored for Newport.

St. George’s 8, Kettle Falls 0: Details unavailable.

Sandpoint 2, Coeur d’Alene Charter 1: The Bulldogs (12-0) beat the Panthers (12-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Details unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 6, Timberlake 3: The Badgers (8-5, 6-4) beat the Tigers (9-5, 8-3) in an Intermountain League game. Details unavailable.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 1: Maggie Degenhart had 14 kills, Leilani Ama had 20 assists and the Wildcats (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (4-4, 1-3) 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 0: Kate Palelek had 18 assists, nine digs and three aces and the Bullpups (5-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-8, 0-3) 25-13, 25-8, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Bailey Benson had 10 kills and three aces for Gonzaga Prep.

North Central 3, Central Valley 0: Stephanie Leach had nine kills and five aces and the Wolfpack (8-1, 3-1) swept the visiting Bears (3-5, 1-2) 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Mia Tunison had 17 kills and 19 digs and the visiting Panthers (7-2, 3-0) swept the Tigers (4-5, 1-2) 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Ellie DeAndre recorded 16 digs and two aces for Lewis and Clark.

Ferris 3, University 0: Kennedy Smith had six kills with three aces and the Saxons (4-4, 2-1) swept the Titans (1-9, 0-3) 26-24, 25-21, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. 

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: The Greyhounds (5-4, 2-0) swept the visiting Eagles (3-4, 1-1) 25-8, 25-10, 25-23 in a GSL 2A match. Details unavailable.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 11 kills with 13 digs and the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0) swept the Knights (1-5, 0-2) 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in a GSL 2A match. 

Deer Park 3, Riverside 0: Raimee Bouvette had eight kills and the Stags (7-4, 5-4) defeated the visiting Rams (1-6, 0-6) 25-18, 26-24, 25-12 in a Northeast A league match. Allison Feist added 18 digs for Deer Park. Sam Riggles recorded eight kills and nine blocks for Riverside.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Gabrielle Rodriguez led with 16 digs and five aces and the visiting Eagles (9-0, 7-0) swept the Cardinals (3-4, 3-4) 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 in a Northeast A matchup.

Colville 3, Newport 1: Ashne’a Anderson had 12 kills and three aces and visiting Colville (5-5, 3-4) defeated the Grizzlies (2-8, 2-7) 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 in a Northeast A league match. Olivia Ortner added 30 assists for Colville.

Reardan 3, Kettle Falls 1: Coalie Whitman had 22 assists and seven aces and visiting Reardan (5-3, 3-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-5) 25-13, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17 in a Northeast 2B game.

Coeur d’Alene at Lake City: Madison Symons had 21 kills and the visiting Vikings (8-8, 3-5) defeated the Timberwolves (13-4, 3-4) 12-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14 in an Inland Empire League match on Thursday. Hailey Wuolle added 35 assists for Coeur d’Alene.

Post Falls 3, Lewiston 2: The Trojans (20-4, 9-0) outlasted the Bengals (10-7, 1-6) in a GSL match. Details unavailable.

Timberlake 3, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0: Mckennah Kronenberg had ten kills and the visiting Tigers (5-5, 5-2) defeated the Panthers (2-9, 0-3) 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 in an Intermountain League match. Sami Wilfong added 20 assists for Timberlake.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter 1, St. Maries 0: Details unavailable.

