Opinion >  Letters

Since when …

Since when does a small angry mob get to disenfranchise thousands of voters? I’m referring to the recent resignations from the Coeur d’Alene School Board, which conveniently occurred shortly after an assault on the board by an angry anti-masking mob.

Do you all see what’s happening here? The sore loser party has decided that intimidation and threats of violence should replace elections for deciding who serves in public office. Sound familiar, people? This strategy is being played out real time in state capitols and school board rooms all over the country, and we’re just letting it happen unchallenged.

If we value our democracy, we can’t let this continue. Thugs who threaten public officials should be investigated and prosecuted, not rewarded with resignations.

Care to guess who will be “running” to replace the board members who are leaving? Just look at what’s going on in Central Valley. This has to stop.

Jim Wavada

Spokane

 

