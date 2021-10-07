This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
3. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)
4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
5. “The Last Graduate,” Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
6. “The Santa Suit,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
7. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
8. “The Man Who Died Twice,” Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)
9. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers (Norton)
Nonfiction
1. “Peril,” Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business),” Tabitha Brown (Morrow)
3. “Vanderbilt,” Cooper/Howe (Harper)
4. “The High 5 Habit,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)
5. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
6. “Trisha’s Kitchen,” Trisha Yearwood (Mariner)
7. “Unrequited Infatuations,” Stevie Van Zandt (Hachette)
8. “No Cure for Being Human,” Kate Bowler (Random House)
9. “Crazy Faith,” Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
10. “The Baseball 100,” Joe Posnanski (Avid Reader)
