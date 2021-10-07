From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephen R. D. Heinig and Megan M. Primmer, both of Post Falls.

Craig M. Sinnott, of Palatine, Illinois, and Renata M. Do Lago, of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jordan J. Meracle and Brytnee L. Debrunner, both of Spokane.

Dustyn M. Tisdel and Oenone M. Shore, both of Spokane.

Henry T. Austin and Emily C. Cramer, both of Spokane.

Louis B. Bibby and Hailey A. Murray, both of Spokane.

Max J. Coulson and Kelsey L. Quinn, both of Spokane.

Glenn A. Bliss and Amy L. Hansen, both of Great Falls.

Parker Bailey and Hailee Huenergardt, both of Vancouver, Washington.

Cody D. Walling and Ashley L. Frederick, both of Medical Lake.

Caleb B. McEnderfer, of Spokane, and Celeste Partida, of Moses Lake.

Zacaria W. James and Meghan C. Roberts, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Darin T. Baumann, et al., v. Ed Simpson, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Susan Kelley, restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation v. Sarah M. Langford, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Brett Hemming, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Daniel Lust, restitution of premises.

Midgard Management, et al., v. Brandon Digiacomo, restitution of premises.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Brett A. Shephard, money claimed owed.

Sukhjinder Sidhu v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, et al., complaint for breach of contract, insurance bad faith, negligence and violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

Christopher McGoldrick v. Serge Skala, money claimed owed.

Kristin Carlson v. Air Reps LLC, et al., complaint for damages for tort of wrongful discharge in violation of public policy (exercising legal right or privilege) and disability, discrimination, disparate treatment and failure to accommodate in violation of RCW 49.60.180 and retaliation in violation of RCW 49.60.210.

Discover Bank v. Jon Wych, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Joseph C. Fitzpatrick, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Thomas Savage, money claimed owed.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. SI, v. Lamya Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Steven Vesneske v. Rebekah Mahmood, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Laney, Joani M. and John C.

Gaynor, Bryan A. and Jessica R.

Hutchison, Matthew D. and Paulsen, Lacey J.

Powell, Thomas N. and McNeill, Louise

Shafer, Edward E., II, and Jamie A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Raymond D. Brown, 52; $15 fine, 89 months in prison, after being found guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of tampering with a witness-domestic violence and two counts of violation of no-contact order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Robert M. Hoguin, 50; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Rylee D. Francisco, 22; $3,528.16 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.

Trevon J. Solomon-McDonald, 22; $6,415 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Terry J. Palmer, 48; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two day served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Matthew T. Watkins, 35; 51 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Louis V. Kuster, 33; 36 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

Justin D. Vanslyke, 33; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

John W. Ellstrom, 54; $1,193.55 restitution, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Izik A. P. Bumpas, 26; restitution to be determined, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Yevgeniy A. Dyfort, 43; 91 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree arson-domestic violence, second-degree assault-domestic violence, harassment, unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and theft of a motor vehicle-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jason Tipler-Barragan, 30; $3,354.09 restitution, 53 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.