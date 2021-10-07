Woodward’s proposed budget amount was incorrect in headline
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021
City budget draft amount misstated
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward introduced a draft of a $1.08 billion city budget on Monday. The amount was incorrect in a headline that appeared on the front page of Tuesday’s newspaper.
WSU vaccination rate
A column that appeared on the Sports cover in Tuesday’s newspaper listed an incorrect percentage of Washington State University students who are vaccinated. As of Sept 29, 81.5% of students at WSU’s Pullman campus were in compliance with the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Of those students, 98.8% were vaccinated. The remaining portion of the students in compliance but not vaccinated have received exemptions.
