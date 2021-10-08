Briefs for Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California is the first state to let some adult children add their parents as dependents on their insurance plans, a move advocates hope will cover the small population of people living in the country illegally who don’t qualify for other assistance programs.

The trend nationally has been to let children linger on their parents’ health insurance plans.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed the law this week, but it won’t take effect until 2023.

To be eligible, adults must rely on their child for at least 50% of their total support.

Google targets climate falsehoodsLONDON – Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content, hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

The company said Thursday in a blog post that the new policy will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation.

Publishers and creators on YouTube “don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos,” according to Google.

The restrictions “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the blog post said.

Limits will be placed on content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming, the company said.

