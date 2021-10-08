COVID-19 retreating stubbornly in Spokane-area classrooms

The COVID-19 pandemic is retreating, though rather slowly, at local schools.

Data posted Friday and earlier this week show slightly lower numbers at almost every district, including an almost 35% drop in current cases at Spokane Public Schools.

Among other large districts, Central Valley, Coeur d’Alene, Mead and Cheney also showed drops in most metrics.

Here’s a breakdown of schools’ latest caseloads:

Spokane had 110 positive cases in the one-week snapshot posted on Oct. 1; a week later, that number was down to 73.

However, the district saw a rise in the number of people quarantined as a result of close contact, from 514 to 607. Numbers were generally evenly spread; however, Garfield Elementary School in north Spokane now has 98 people in quarantine – or almost 25% of the students and staff.

The school also reported 66 students and staff exposed to a confirmed case inside the building.

Overall, the most encouraging news came out of Coeur d’Alene, where conflict over masks may have contributed to the resignation of two board members.

On Friday, the district reported 82 current positive cases and 253 students and staff “out of buildings” due to infection or close contact. A week ago, those numbers stood at 134 and 394, respectively.

The worst also appears to be over at the Riverside School District in Chattaroy, with positive cases dropping from 36 last week to 25 on Friday.

Central Valley reported 151 positive cases in the previous 14 days, down from 168 last week. Mead had a similar decline, from 112 to 103.

Cheney, which experienced a sharp spike last week to 78 cases, is down to 71. However, numbers are up slightly at West Valley, from 22 last week to 31.