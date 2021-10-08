ESPN networks airing at least 11 of Gonzaga’s regular-season games

Gonzaga will be on ESPN networks for at least five non-conference games, including showdowns versus Texas, UCLA and Alabama, and six conference matchups.

The Zags will tip off against the Longhorns, projected by most as a preseason top five team, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU and Alabama collide at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 on ESPN2 in the return of the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga’s home game against Washington will be on ESPN at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12. Both Gonzaga games at the Empire Classic in Las Vegas – vs. Central Michigan, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., ESPNU; and vs. UCLA, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., ESPN – are on ESPN outlets, according to GU’s Website.

Per usual, both of Gonzaga’s WCC contests against BYU (Jan. 13 in Spokane, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU; Feb. 5 in Provo, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2) and Saint Mary’s (Feb. 12 in Spokane, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2; Feb. 26 in Moraga, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2) will be on ESPN airwaves.

Gonzaga is scheduled for two WCC home-game appearances (BYU and Saint Mary’s) on ESPN’s family of networks. In addition to road dates against BYU and Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga other ESPN appearances will be away games against Pepperdine (Feb. 3, 6 p.m., ESPN2) and San Francisco (Feb. 24, 6 p.m., ESPN2).

BYU, picked second behind Gonzaga in the WCC coaches spring poll, will play eight conference games on ESPN outlets while Saint Mary’s, picked third, will make six appearances. San Francisco was fifth in the poll and Pepperdine seventh.

Ten of Gonzaga’s conference games and one non-conference contest (West Virginia) were televised on ESPN networks last season. Fifteen of GU’s games in the 2019-20 season, including eight in conference, and 14 games in 2018-2019, including nine WCC matchups, aired on ESPN stations.

Every game on Gonzaga’s schedule will be televised, but TV assignments haven’t been finalized for numerous games. CBS will air GU-Texas Tech at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18.

ESPN networks will also televise two WCC Tournament quarterfinal games, both semifinals and the title game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Every game airing on ESPN networks will also be available through the ESPN app.