Long-awaited cold temperatures arrive in Spokane after hottest summer on record
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021
Harvest the last of the tomatoes and clean up the garden beds. After the hottest summer ever recorded in Spokane, temperatures are finally cooling down. Big time.
According to Rocco Telatti, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Spokane, a substantial cold trough is expected to sit over the Spokane area in the coming weeks.
He anticipates lows in the 30s and 20s, with day-to-day highs in the 50s. He said that this pattern could bring precipitation to the area, mostly in the form of rain. Mount Spokane, he added, might see snow at its peak in the next couple of weeks.
Although Telatti said forecasted temperatures for this week are typical for a Spokane October, precipitation levels are “above normal.”
If you plan on hitting the slopes this winter, you can thank La Niña for the powder days. Telatti mentioned the expected La Niña winter should give mountains more snow than usual.
La Niña is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. It changes the location of the jet stream, bringing cooler and wetter weather to the Pacific Northwest.
Gus Colburn, marketing manager at Silver Mountain, said the mountain received a “light dusting of snow on two separate days in the past week.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.