Prep football roundup: Ridgeline beats Cheney 13-10 for school’s first win

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 13, Cheney 10: Tanner Smith passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-5) beat the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-5) on Friday.

Ridgeline, which opened this fall, won the first football game in school history.

Mt. Spokane 37, Ferris 0: Details unavailable.

Richland 14, Mead 12: Details unavailable.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 9, East Valley 7: Landon Taylor caught a 70-yard touchdown, kicked the go-ahead field goal and the Bantams (4-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Knights (2-2, 1-2) in a 2A GSL game

Pullman 45, Rogers 8: Riley Pettitt threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns and the Greyhounds (2-5, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-6, 0-4).

Northeast A

Lakeside 41, Colville 8: Cole Hunsaker threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and the Eagles (6-0, 3-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-4, 1-2) in Nine Mile Falls. Lakeside’s Dawson Tobeck added 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Riverside 42, Deer Park 14: Tyler Lenz ran seven times for 117 yards and three touchdowns and the Rams (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-5, 0-3).

Freeman 40, Newport 7: Boen Phelps combined for 364 total yards, scored six touchdowns and the visiting Scotties (4-1, 3-1) beat the Grizzlies (2-4, 1-3).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Medical Lake 34: Chase Galbreath completed 13 of 21 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns and the visiting Broncos (5-0) beat the Cardinals (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Lind-Ritzville’s Hunter Dinkins added seven catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Idaho 5A/4A

Lakeland 59, Moscow 0: John Cornish ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns and the Hawks (5-3, 1-0) blanked the visiting Bears (3-4, 0-1) in an Inland Empire League 4A game in Rathdrum.

Coeur d’Alene 38, Lake City 0: Details unavailable.

Lewiston 30, Post Falls 29: Details unavailable.

Northeast 2B





Davenport 51, Liberty 50: Jarrett Jacobsen intercepted a pass in the endzone as time expired and the visiting Gorillas (5-1) beat the Lancers (3-3) in a NE2B league game. Davenport’s Brenick Soliday rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Delafield added 175 rushing yards and one touchdown. Liberty’s Logan Wilson threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns.

Northwest Christian 19, Asotin 14: Ryan Waters caught two touchdowns and ran for another and the visiting Crusaders (4-2, 3-2) beat the Panthers (2-5, 2-5) in a NE2B league game.

Wilbur-Creston 80, Columbia 28: Details unavailable.

Colfax 52, Kettle Falls 0: Details unavailable.

Northeast 1B





Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Odessa 20: Dane Isaak combined for 292 total yards and five touchdowns and the Warriors (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Tigers (5-1, 3-1) in a NE1B league game.

Northport 32, Inchelium 20: Details unavailable.

Idaho





Timberlake 61, Priest River 0: Ashton Peightal threw for 105 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (5-2, 1-0) shutout the visiting Spartans (1-5, 0-1) in an Intermountain League game.

Lakeside 62, Kootenai 34: Vander Brown scored six total touchdowns and the visiting Knights (3-4, 1-0) beat the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) in a nonleague game.

Kellogg 18, Bonners Ferry 13: Details unavailable.