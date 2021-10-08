Remember, Malden

Dear Voters in Malden,

I am so happy that your town has finally received some of the federal funds it deserves to rebuild after the horrible fire.

Please remember that CMR had very little to do with you getting these funds. She wrung her hands and refused to push on the prior administration to do their job in helping your town.

Remember this at the ballot box. I am not suggesting you vote for a Democrat, but just vote for a better Republican leader than CMR. She had her chance to put your town first when you needed her most and she chose to protect her position with the prior administration rather than fight for you.

Terry Gray

Spokane