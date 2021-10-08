Spokane man gets 15 years in prison for groping teenagers in Coeur d’Alene and being a ‘persistent violator of the law’

A 46-year-old Spokane man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for groping two teenagers in Coeur d’Alene and being a “persistent violator of the law,” the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Michael A. Aquino had prior felony convictions for unlawful imprisonment, robbery and two assaults. District Judge Cynthia Meyer ordered the first four years of the sentence to be fixed and the remaining 11 years to be indeterminate, with credit for time served.

In the latest case, a jury convicted him of two counts of sexual abuse of a child for conduct July 20, 2020, when Aquino was walking near the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

He approached two 14-year-old girls at the beach. While talking with them, he hugged and touched the butt of one of the girls, and touched and kissed the other girl. The girls ran to the resort to report the incident.

Aquino denied the conduct, claiming both girls were lying.