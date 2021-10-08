University’s Malaki Miller runs for 2 TDs in 21-17 win over Lewis and Clark

By Steve Christilaw For The Spokesman-Review

At first look, you could be excused for thinking the University Titans had a trick play up their collective sleeves when they trotted out for the first offensive series of their game with Lewis and Clark on Friday night.

You just don’t see that many quarterbacks wearing No. 82. Or that many left-handers, for that matter.

While sophomore Caleb Wolcott saw most of his playing time at safety through the first five games of the season, he did enough at quarterback to help the Titans to a 21-17 Greater Spokane League 4A/3A victory against visiting Lewis and Clark.

“We put him in last week and he did some good things,” University coach Kaleb Madison said. “We’re still competing at that position.”

The best thing Wolcott did for the Titans (3-3, 3-3) was give the ball to Malaki Miller.

After the teams traded kickoff returns for touchdowns, LC (2-4, 2-3) marched 68 yards to take its first lead, 17-14 on a 7-yard pass from Charles Northern to Max Meyer, who spun out of a tackle at the 2 and stretched himself out to score.

The Tigers, unwilling to chance another kickoff return, kicked short, giving the Titans the ball at their 33-yard line.

Miller took the handoff, ran through an LC defender who tried to make an arm tackle, another who bounced off at the line of scrimmage and a third as he turned up the sideline. From there, he downshifted into overdrive and raced the rest of the way to the end zone to retake the lead.

“He’s a strong, strong kid and boy, is he fast,” Madison said. “And the best thing is that we get him back next year.”

The junior, who runs as if he’s angry at the newly installed turf, scored on the first possession of the game with a 5-yard run to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the only score of the first half. Miller finished with 152 yards to lead the U-Hi offense.

The Titans’ defense, on the other hand, made it a struggle for Lewis and Clark to find room for its running game. U-High nose tackle Gage Jorgenson kept the middle clogged up while defensive linemen continually made first contact in the LC backfield.

“Our D-line did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Madison said. “They do a good job of just making plays and not letting things get away from them.”

On the final series, Lewis and Clark got the ball to midfield. On fourth down, the Tigers’ receiver went to the turf after making his cut and the Titans were flagged for pass interference, giving LC a first down at the University 39 with 1:23 left to play.

But on the next play, Northern forced a pass into coverage and Ricco Longo picked it off to secure the win.

“It feels like we’re making progress,” Madison said. “The guys have bought into the program and we’re getting better week to week.”