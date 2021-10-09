Gonzaga rules guard Dominick Harris out indefinitely with right foot injury

Dominick Harris wore a black boot on his right leg Saturday at Gonzaga’s preseason Kraziness at the Kennel event and it’s unclear when the sophomore guard will suit up for the Bulldogs again.

More than a week after Harris posted an Instagram photo revealing the boot on his right leg, Gonzaga announced the second-year player is “out indefinitely with a right foot injury.”

According to a school release, “his status will continue to be evaluated.”

Harris was expected to be in Gonzaga’s rotation and potentially competing for a starting role this season after logging 180 minutes in 25 games as a freshman last season. The Murrieta, California, native averaged 3.0 points to go with 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

A former four-star prospect, Harris played a season-high 20 minutes against Dixie State last season and recorded a career-best five rebounds and three assists. He had a field-goal percentage of 41.8% and connected on 39.1% of his 3-point attempts.