Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga rules guard Dominick Harris out indefinitely with right foot injury

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 9, 2021

Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris walks past the bench wearing a boot on his right leg during Kraziness in the Kennel, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris walks past the bench wearing a boot on his right leg during Kraziness in the Kennel, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Dominick Harris wore a black boot on his right leg Saturday at Gonzaga’s preseason Kraziness at the Kennel event and it’s unclear when the sophomore guard will suit up for the Bulldogs again.

More than a week after Harris posted an Instagram photo revealing the boot on his right leg, Gonzaga announced the second-year player is “out indefinitely with a right foot injury.”

According to a school release, “his status will continue to be evaluated.”

Harris was expected to be in Gonzaga’s rotation and potentially competing for a starting role this season after logging 180 minutes in 25 games as a freshman last season. The Murrieta, California, native averaged 3.0 points to go with 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

A former four-star prospect, Harris played a season-high 20 minutes against Dixie State last season and recorded a career-best five rebounds and three assists. He had a field-goal percentage of 41.8% and connected on 39.1% of his 3-point attempts.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball