No-Li Brewhouse selected for international showcase, trade mission to export beers

The Brewers Association and U.S. Department of Agriculture have selected No-Li Brewhouse for an international showcase and trade mission that will provide opportunity to export its beers to several countries.

The USDA and the Brewers Association selected a handful of U.S. breweries to participate in the first-ever showcase and trade mission, according to a No-Li news release.

Breweries selected for the showcase and trade mission will be able to develop international exports to China, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and the Netherlands.

“It’s awesome for the community and Spokane craft brewing,” said No-Li owner John Bryan. “It helps put this city and region on the map for creating some of the best beers in the world.

Bryant hopes international recognition through the trade mission will open doors for tourism to Spokane and, in turn, generate hotel stays, and visits to other Lilac City breweries and restaurants.

“This is just an expansion of cultural development and building an economy in Spokane that is international,” he said. “That’s exciting stuff.”

No-Li recently took home medals at the 2021 Japan International Beer Cup, which featured more than 1,000 beers from 25 countries.

No-Li earned a silver medal for its Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout and a bronze medal for its Threezy Does It Hazy IPA.

Bryant’s brewing industry career began at Rainier Brewing Co. in Seattle in 1989.