Owner of motel shuttered by public health pleads guilty

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The former franchise owner and manager of a Mount Vernon motel that was closed in 2020 because of unsafe methamphetamine levels has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Ashoo Ohri, 60, pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, second-degree promoting prostitution and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

Ohri’s motel, the former Best Western College Way Inn, was shuttered by order of Skagit County Public Health in June 2020 after the Mount Vernon Police Department and Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit deemed the motel was a hub of criminal activity.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with several people, including Ohri, who allegedly admitted to knowing there was drug use and sales and prostitution happening in certain rooms.

Ohri was sentenced to three months in jail, an agreed upon recommendation. He will also serve one year of community custody.