Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Liam Johnston scores two TDs, Shadle Park tops West Valley 21-0

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Shadle Park 21, West Valley 0: Liam Johnston caught touchdown passes of 19 and 59 yards and the Highlanders (3-2, 3-0) shut out the visiting Eagles (2-3, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Natreven Dickerson went 7 of 13 for 132 yards for Shadle.

Girls soccer

West Valley 4, Lakeside (WA) 2: Delani Walker scored four goals, Gillian Simpson added two assists and West Valley (11-1) defeated Lakeside (6-4) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Jaidynn MacDonald had one goal and one assist for Lakeside.

Northwest Christian 6, Rogers 1: The Crusaders (7-3-1) beat the Pirates (1-11) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

East Valley 3, Northwest Christian 0: The Knights (2-5) swept the Crusaders (5-4) in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 3, Odessa 0: Gianna Anderson and Payton Davis each had 14 kills as the visiting Nighthawks (7-0, 4-0) swept the Tigers (3-4, 2-2) 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 in a nonleague match. Anderson added 25 digs and two aces for Oakesdale.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Waterville 1: Kaidyn Maioho had 13 kills and one block and the Wildcats (5-2) defeated the visiting Shockers (2-5) 25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19 in a nonleague match. Sydney Robinson added 23 assists and 14 digs for Wilbur-Creston.

Cross country

Richland Invitational: Jamar Distel (Riverside) won the boys race in 14:12. Mead won the team title, with Lewis and Clark in second and North Central fifth.

Macy Marquardt (Kennewick) won the girls race in 16:23, while East Valley’s Logan Hofstee finished second (17:42). Mead won the girls title and Central Valley placed seventh.

