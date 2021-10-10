100 years ago in Spokane: The justice system worked in favor of a man once suspected of selling liquor during Prohibition

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Liquor charges were dismissed against Albert Magnussen, who had been arrested during the Elks Lodge temple dedication ceremony several months earlier.

At the time, the police dry squad had seized a number of checks in Magnussen’s possession that authorities believed were given to Magnussen in payment for liquor.

However, when deputies attempted to serve subpoenas to the men who wrote the checks, they were “unable to locate any of them.”

Magnussen’s bond money was returned to him.

Also from the Prohibition beat: Plenty of people were dealing with Prohibition by making their own alcohol.

At least, that’s the most likely explanation for an ad in the Spokane Daily Chronicle for the following item: “Hafer’s Malt & Hops Concentrate – Requires No Boiling. At All Dealers.”

From the court beat: The second-degree murder trial of Jennings B. Henry convened in a Spokane courtroom.

Henry was charged with the knife slaying of Helen Williams in a hotel room struggle. Henry claimed that he was fighting with another man when Williams was accidentally slashed with the knife.

Opening arguments were scheduled for the next day.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1935: The George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.