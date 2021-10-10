Sluggish start dooms Chiefs in shutout loss to Portland

By Jason Shoot THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

The Spokane Chiefs got off to a slow start Sunday night and never recovered.

Portland blitzed the Chiefs with three goals in the first period, and Spokane was shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 road loss in a Western Hockey League game.

It was a frustrating outcome for a Spokane squad that produced five goals in its first win of the season one night earlier against Tri-City in Kennewick. The Chiefs had tallied at least three goals in all four previous games.

Jack O’Brien scored off a Clay Hanus pass just 2 minutes, 40 seconds into the game to give the host Winterhawks a 1-0 lead.

Portland ended the opening period with two more goals in a 93-second span. Robbie Fromm-Delorme tallied on a power play for a 2-0 edge at the 17:16 mark, and Cross Hanas netted the Winterhawks’ third goal at 18:49.

Portland netminder Dante Giannuzzi made 29 saves, including 15 in the third period to preserve the shutout.

The Chiefs generated just five shots in the opening period and finished the game outshot 32-29. Spokane was 0 for 3 on the power play.

Mason Beaupit stepped in for Campbell Arnold in the Spokane goal at the beginning of the second period and stopped all 24 shots he faced. Arnold made five saves on eight shots.