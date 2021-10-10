Review: Spotlight shines brilliantly on ‘Beethoven’s Soul’ in Spokane Symphony’s second concert of season 76

By Larry Lapidus For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Symphony performed its second concert of season 76 on Saturday night at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Any competent conductor can put together almost without thinking a concert celebrating the music of Beethoven: Start with one of the master’s rousing overtures. Follow it by inviting an appealing soloist to perform one of the five piano concertos. After intermission, wrap things up with an accurate traversal of one of the popular symphonies; the Third, “Eroica,” is sure to send the audience home smiling.

It would seem, however, on the strength of Saturday’s concert by the Spokane Symphony that music director James Lowe is not merely a competent conductor and that he is not content with providing listeners with what we know already we will like. By titling the concert “Beethoven’s Soul,” and exploring the psychological and spiritual forces that motivated the composer, Lowe heightened awareness not only of the workings of Beethoven’s soul, but also of our own.

Lowe achieved this first by employing brilliantly innovative programming. The first half of the program was made up of a mixture of documents and musical works all but one of which employed the communicative power of the human voice.

The charismatic presence of bass-baritone Derrick Parker intensified the impact of hearing two letters of Beethoven that came to light after his death: the “Heiligenstadt Testament” and a letter to an anonymous “Immortal Beloved.” In both, Beethoven suffering inwardly either from terror at his encroaching deafness or the pains of unfulfilled love – but inhibited by social convention from expressing his feelings directly.

Lowe and the orchestra provided a convincing portrait of this torment by performing “Beethoven’s Heiligenstadt Testament,” a purely orchestral work written in 2008 by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin.

By concluding a work filled with jarring dissonance with a fragile, tender melody for the horn, Shchedrin creates an underlying narrative that was repeated throughout the concert in which doubt, fear and anxiety are transformed into hope, and even into joy, through the medium of art.

This same narrative underlies the two works by Beethoven for chorus and orchestra that appeared on the program: “Meerstille und Gluckliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage)” and “Elegischer Sang (Elegiac Song).”

In performing these, Lowe availed himself of the treasured resource that is the Spokane Symphony Chorale, which, guided by director Kristine Ploeger-Hekmatpanah, executed to perfection the conductor’s unwavering attention to the most minute details of expression. Their precise articulation of the German text revealed countless beauties, and their management of Lowe’s extremely refined dynamic nuances took one’s breath away.

With the creation of “An Die Ferne Geliebte (To the Distant Beloved) Op. 98,” Beethoven revitalizes the “darkness to light” paradigm through a cycle of six poems that explore the dilemma of a lover tragically, and, it seems, hopelessly separated from the object of his love.

The pleasure of hearing Felix Weingartner’s masterful transcription of Beethoven’s piano accompaniment, perhaps for the first time in North America, was more than matched by the lovely voice and exquisite interpretation of tenor William Ferguson, who brought to the pallid figure of the text a real heart pulsing with real blood.

Any thought of the limitations that cause Beethoven’s Symphony No 4 in B-flat major Op. 60 to be ranked below his others was blown away by the astonishing freshness and vitality of Lowe’s interpretation and the virtuosity with which the orchestra converted it into sound.

From the tentative, harmonically ambiguous “tip-toeing” of its opening to the manic, headlong rush of its conclusion, this Beethoven Fourth held its audience enthralled in its inexhaustible wellspring of creativity.

Unanimity of attachment, clarity of articulation, rhythmic thrust and control of tempo – all the components of truly great orchestral playing – never lapsed and failed to reveal new resources of expression in this music, even, and perhaps especially, to the ears of those who thought we knew it backward.

Music lovers in Spokane have hoped that the new head of their beloved orchestra might turn out to be a great conductor. He has. Now what do we do? The answer is in the music.