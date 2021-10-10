Russell Wilson could only miss three games. What will the Seahawks face during his absence?

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Sunday began with some optimistic news for the Seahawks – two national reports that quarterback Russell Wilson might have to miss only three games after having surgery on his right middle finger Friday.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported that Wilson thinks he may be able to return in time for the Seahawks’ game at Green Bay on Nov. 14, which would mean missing only three games since they have a bye on Nov. 7.

Both called it a best-case scenario, and the team’s official statement on Friday stated only that it is “highly anticipated’’ Wilson will return this season.

Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and a dislocation of the finger when he hit it on the arm of Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the third quarter of Thursday’s 26-17 loss to the Rams at Lumen Field.

ESPN quoted an anonymous source close to Wilson saying that missing three games is “now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that’s possible.’’

What will be worth watching is whether the Seahawks place Wilson on injured reserve. Going on IR would mean Wilson would, by rule, have to sit out three games before he could return. They would seem likely to put Wilson on IR if there is no realistic hope he can return earlier to open a roster spot.

The Seahawks could use that opening to promote Jake Luton from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as a backup to Geno Smith, who will take over as the starter.

The Seahawks may have to sign a quarterback to the practice squad as depth. Alex McGough, who was with the team for much of training camp before being waived on Aug. 23, remains a free agent and might be a possibility.

The larger objective for the Seahawks is to try to stay close in the NFC West – and the conference overall – while Wilson heals.

Sunday’s results may have painted an even more ominous picture for the Seahawks as they navigate life without Wilson for any length of time since he arrived in 2012 his streak of 149 straight starts now at an end.

Arizona held off the 49ers 17-10 to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, remaining the NFL’s only unbeaten team. The Seahawks are three games back in the NFC West.

And the Seahawks’ next two opponents – Pittsburgh and New Orleans – also got wins behind bounce-back games from their veteran quarterbacks, who each will be eager to test a Seahawks pass defense allowing 305.6 yards per game, on pace to be the seventh-worst in NFL history.