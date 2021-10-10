The Dirt: Premera Blue Cross building new campus in Kendall Yards

Premera Blue Cross is building a new campus overlooking the Spokane River in the Kendall Yards neighborhood.

Premera filed a predevelopment application with the city to build a four-story, 60,000-square-foot office building near the southwest corner of Monroe Street and Summit Parkway. The structure will be built atop a three-story parking garage with 175 spaces dedicated to Premera.

The new campus will include spaces to collaborate, enjoy a meal, take in views of the Spokane River and participate in fitness activities, Premera Blue Cross spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said in an email.

Premera is planning to relocate to the building from its office at 3900 E. Sprague Ave. The new building will provide more space and modern facilities “centered around the needs of our 700 Spokane-area employees,” Wallace said.

Construction is slated to begin in August and anticipated to be complete in 2024, Wallace said.

Seattle-based HOK is the project architect, according to the application.

Premera Blue Cross, headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, provides comprehensive health benefits and services to more than 2 million people.

Edo adding office space in U-District

Edo, a startup founded by Avista and McKinstry executives, is building office space in the University District.

Seattle-based McKinstry filed a building permit application with the city to add more than 3,100 square feet of private and shared work areas in a building at 12 N. Sheridan St.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction Co. is the project contractor. McKinstry is designing the remodel.

The permit valuation is $250,000, according to the application.

Avista and McKinstry were behind development of the South Landing Eco-District, which is home to the Catalyst Building.

Edo is a startup that leverages technology to help utilities and firms create grid-interactive-efficient buildings. It’s using the Scott Morris Center for Energy Innovation in the South Landing Eco-District as a “living laboratory” to collaborate, conduct research and test ideas to optimize energy use.

The Scott Morris Center features a centralized energy plant that supplies power to the Catalyst Building. It also houses renewable energy generation, and thermal and electrical storage.

PUR Laundry plans second area location on Division

PUR Laundry Laundromat is planning to open a location on Division Street.

PUR Laundry filed a predevelopment application to remodel a former mattress store into a new 5,600-square-foot laundromat at 3916 N. Division St.

Work includes upgrading the storefront and utilities. The project’s estimated cost is $600,000, according to the application.

Bremerton-based PUR Laundry Laundromat opened its first location in the area last month at 13020 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.

At the time, owner Travis Cromwell told The Spokesman-Review in September he was planning to open a second location on Division Street in the next six months.

PUR Laundry’s high-tech laundromats include free Wi-Fi, big-screen TVs and machines capable of sending customers text messages when their laundry is done.

SCC remodeling heavy equipment program building

Spokane Community College is remodeling a building that houses its two-year diesel heavy equipment program, according to a permit application filed with the city.

SCC will renovate two areas in Building 19 on its campus at 1810 N. Greene St. to create four classrooms, three offices and modifications to allow movement of shop equipment.

Spokane-based Integrus Architecture is designing the remodel. A contractor has not been selected for the project. The estimated project valuation is $1.2 million, according to the application.